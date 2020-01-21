Deputy accuses Cape Judge President of gross misconduct in formal complaint

Streaming issues? Report here
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:25
What we can learn from average salary increase data
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Martin Westcott - Executive Chairman of PE Corporate Services
Tomorrow at 06:41
Wanderlust Wednesday : The Road Less Graveled: Jhb to CT on dirt roads
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Paul Ash - Editor of Sunday Times Travel
Tomorrow at 07:07
SAA latest
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tlali Tlali
Tomorrow at 07:22
NUMSA says SAA rescue plan is liquidation in disguise
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 08:07
Wednesday Panel : CIDs and Urban Safety
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Derek Bock - Chief Operations Officer at Voortrekker Road Corridor Improvement District (VRCID)
Mo Hendricks
Tomorrow at 09:13
Orania & Self Determination
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof. Pierre de Vos
Tomorrow at 10:08
Enoch Mpianzi's family speaks
Today with Kieno Kammies
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
'Africa’s richest woman stole hundreds of millions of dollars from her country' A trove of 715 000 files prove that Isabel dos Santos syphoned a breathtaking fortune into offshore accounts, says the ICIJ. 21 January 2020 11:49 AM
'22 richest men have more money than all 600 million African women put together' If Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault – the world’s two richest men – sat on their wealth piled up in $100 bills, they’d be in space! 21 January 2020 10:59 AM
Famine looming: 45m Southern Africans – an all-time record – need food aid "It’s millions! It’s millions! The next stage… is famine," warns Gerald Bourke, a spokesperson for the UN World Food Programme. 20 January 2020 9:49 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Ali Bacher discusses history and future of South African cricket Cricket legend Dr Ali Bacher has seen South African cricket come a long way. He reflects on the country's best bowlers and more. 17 January 2020 5:42 PM
Last season ever at Newlands: ‘We’ve got 7 Springboks and a new playing style' Refilwe Moloto interviews Stormers coach John Dobson and his scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies and flyhalf Damian Willemse. 14 January 2020 9:52 AM
New laws and regulatory body proposed for fitness trainers and gyms Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has called on the public to submit their comments on the draft bill aimed at the fitness industry. 13 January 2020 1:56 PM
View all Sport
Frank Chikane describes the last time he saw Neil Aggett alive in police custody Struggle stalwart Frank Chikane was detained at the same time as Dr Neil Aggett. He recalls how brutally they were treated by poli... 21 January 2020 11:27 AM
'22 richest men have more money than all 600 million African women put together' If Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault – the world’s two richest men – sat on their wealth piled up in $100 bills, they’d be in space! 21 January 2020 10:59 AM
'Some of these students had to return back home, others are sleeping on campus' #OpenNSFAS rep Kabelo Mahlobgwane says the application deadlines must be scrapped so late-accepted students can receive funds. 21 January 2020 10:15 AM
View all Politics
'22 richest men have more money than all 600 million African women put together' If Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault – the world’s two richest men – sat on their wealth piled up in $100 bills, they’d be in space! 21 January 2020 10:59 AM
By 2025, a good public school will probably cost about R50 000 per year Education inflation is at about 10%, says Old Mutual. The implications are terrifying. Gerald Mwandiambira (CFP) has advice. 20 January 2020 11:52 AM
'Enock Mpianzi is dead, simply because he was small and unseen' CapeTalk presenter Lester Kiewit shares his heartfelt and moving thoughts on the tragic death of the young Parktown High pupil. 20 January 2020 11:48 AM
View all Opinion
View all Local
View all Lifestyle
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Deputy accuses Cape Judge President of gross misconduct in formal complaint

21 January 2020 4:44 PM
by
Tags:
Western Cape High Court
Judge Patricia Goliath
Cape Judge President John Hlophe
Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe
Judge John Hlophe
The deputy of Western Cape High Court judge president John Hlophe alleges that her boss tried to influence judicial appointments.

Western Cape High Court judge president John Hlophe has been accused by his deputy of trying to influence the appointment of judges to sway the outcome of cases.

Deputy judge president Patricia Goliath lodged a 14-page complaint with the Judicial Services Commission (JSC), accusing Hlophe of far-reaching “gross conduct”.

The allegations include claims of victimisation, preferential treatment of his wife Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe, and verbal abuse.

Constitutional law professor Pierre de Vos says the allegations reveal deep divisions and tensions at the cape high court,

Clearly, there's serious trouble at the High Court in Cape Town.

Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - University of Cape Town 

This is about more than specific allegations of misconduct, it's really a complete breakdown of personal relationships between senior people in the judiciary.

Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - University of Cape Town 

De Vos says it will be important for Goliath to provide evidence supporting the allegations of gross misconduct as outlined in the Judicial Code of Conduct.

Thereafter, members of the JSC will have to decide whether to remove Hlophe or not.

However, members of the JSC have in the past shown reluctance to act against a fellow judges, de Vos says.

The first question is would any of these allegations, if they are true, amount to gross misconduct in terms of the judicial code of conduct?

Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - University of Cape Town 

If they are true, some of these allegations - like selecting judges to get a specific outcome - would amount to gross misconduct, if proven.

Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - University of Cape Town 

The second question is, if there is gross misconduct, will the Judicial Conduct Tribunal and more importantly, the Judicial Service Commission recommend impeachment or not?

Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - University of Cape Town 

In the past, they have shown reluctance to take strong action against any of the judges implicated in wrongdoing.

Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - University of Cape Town 

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive on John Maytham:


21 January 2020 4:44 PM
by
Tags:
Western Cape High Court
Judge Patricia Goliath
Cape Judge President John Hlophe
Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe
Judge John Hlophe

More from Local

school-lerners-girl-pupil-shoes-black-uniformjpg

Over 1,000 learners still need placement in Cape schools, says WCED

21 January 2020 3:56 PM

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says school placements have not yet been finalised due to late enrolment and no-shows.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

saps+police+gun+badge+xgold+2012+south+african+police+services.png

JP Smith denies claims of cover-up over footage of SAPS officer shot by City cop

21 January 2020 1:32 PM

The City of Cape Town says it has handed over CCTV footage linked to the killing of a South African Police Service (SAPS) officer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

150609NeilAggett.jpg

Frank Chikane describes the last time he saw Neil Aggett alive in police custody

21 January 2020 11:27 AM

Struggle stalwart Frank Chikane was detained at the same time as Dr Neil Aggett. He recalls how brutally they were treated by police.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Children river rafting adventure 123rflifestyle 123rf

Legal tips and questions to check before signing your child's indemnity form

21 January 2020 7:59 AM

Senior Associate at Webber Wentzel Justin Malherbe explains the scope of indemnity forms and what to look for in the fine print.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

steve-fataar-facebook-picjpg

Roger Lucey remembers the life of SA music legend Steve Fataar

20 January 2020 3:17 PM

Renowned guitarist Steve Fataar died in the early hours of Saturday morning, just hours after performing at a gig in Durban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Herman Mashaba

Our movement for change is coming! - Mmusi Maimane

20 January 2020 1:16 PM

"… we are definitely going to participate in the 2021 local government elections...," says former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190227hospjpg

10 babies die from drug-resistanct bacteria at Tembisa Hospital

20 January 2020 1:02 PM

Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku says the cause is overcrowding andTembisa neonatal ICU has 40 beds and over 90 babies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Parktown Boys

SAHRC to represent Mpianzi family in lawsuit against Parktown Boys, Edu dept

20 January 2020 12:55 PM

The teenager drowned at an orientation camp in the North West last week and his body was later found in the Crocodile River.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kwahlelo-tiwane-twin-boy-abductedjpg

Police search for twin baby boy abducted by fake social worker

20 January 2020 11:54 AM

A woman claiming to be a social worker approached a Khayelitsha mom last week and abducted one of her twin boys.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cabinet-stella-2jpegjpg

Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams blew tax money on her wedding anniversary - report

20 January 2020 11:06 AM

She allegedly did it without President Cyril Ramaphosa’s permission, as required by the Ministerial Handbook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cost of Schengen Visa goes up for SA travellers

'Africa’s richest woman stole hundreds of millions of dollars from her country'

Business World Africa

How to get rid of non-paying tenants without much of a hassle

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Russia gets new government in what Putin calls major renewal

21 January 2020 9:00 PM

Democrats blast impeachment trial rules, demand evidence from Trump lawyer

21 January 2020 8:01 PM

Zimbabwe's main opposition warns of more protests

21 January 2020 7:36 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA