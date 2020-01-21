The worst and the best advertisements this week

Streaming issues? Report here
What we can learn from average salary increase data
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Martin Westcott - Executive Chairman of PE Corporate Services
Tomorrow at 06:41
Wanderlust Wednesday : The Road Less Graveled: Jhb to CT on dirt roads
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Paul Ash - Editor of Sunday Times Travel
Tomorrow at 07:07
SAA latest
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tlali Tlali
Tomorrow at 07:22
NUMSA says SAA rescue plan is liquidation in disguise
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 08:07
Wednesday Panel : CIDs and Urban Safety
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Derek Bock - Chief Operations Officer at Voortrekker Road Corridor Improvement District (VRCID)
Mo Hendricks
Tomorrow at 09:13
Orania & Self Determination
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof. Pierre de Vos
Tomorrow at 10:08
Enoch Mpianzi's family speaks
Today with Kieno Kammies
Latest World
'Africa's richest woman stole hundreds of millions of dollars from her country' A trove of 715 000 files prove that Isabel dos Santos syphoned a breathtaking fortune into offshore accounts, says the ICIJ. 21 January 2020 11:49 AM
'22 richest men have more money than all 600 million African women put together' If Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault – the world's two richest men – sat on their wealth piled up in $100 bills, they'd be in space! 21 January 2020 10:59 AM
Famine looming: 45m Southern Africans – an all-time record – need food aid "It's millions! It's millions! The next stage… is famine," warns Gerald Bourke, a spokesperson for the UN World Food Programme. 20 January 2020 9:49 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Ali Bacher discusses history and future of South African cricket Cricket legend Dr Ali Bacher has seen South African cricket come a long way. He reflects on the country's best bowlers and more. 17 January 2020 5:42 PM
Last season ever at Newlands: 'We've got 7 Springboks and a new playing style' Refilwe Moloto interviews Stormers coach John Dobson and his scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies and flyhalf Damian Willemse. 14 January 2020 9:52 AM
New laws and regulatory body proposed for fitness trainers and gyms Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has called on the public to submit their comments on the draft bill aimed at the fitness industry. 13 January 2020 1:56 PM
View all Sport
Frank Chikane describes the last time he saw Neil Aggett alive in police custody Struggle stalwart Frank Chikane was detained at the same time as Dr Neil Aggett. He recalls how brutally they were treated by poli... 21 January 2020 11:27 AM
'22 richest men have more money than all 600 million African women put together' If Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault – the world's two richest men – sat on their wealth piled up in $100 bills, they'd be in space! 21 January 2020 10:59 AM
'Some of these students had to return back home, others are sleeping on campus' #OpenNSFAS rep Kabelo Mahlobgwane says the application deadlines must be scrapped so late-accepted students can receive funds. 21 January 2020 10:15 AM
View all Politics
'22 richest men have more money than all 600 million African women put together' If Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault – the world's two richest men – sat on their wealth piled up in $100 bills, they'd be in space! 21 January 2020 10:59 AM
By 2025, a good public school will probably cost about R50 000 per year Education inflation is at about 10%, says Old Mutual. The implications are terrifying. Gerald Mwandiambira (CFP) has advice. 20 January 2020 11:52 AM
'Enock Mpianzi is dead, simply because he was small and unseen' CapeTalk presenter Lester Kiewit shares his heartfelt and moving thoughts on the tragic death of the young Parktown High pupil. 20 January 2020 11:48 AM
View all Opinion
Deputy accuses Cape Judge President of gross misconduct in formal complaint The deputy of Western Cape High Court judge president John Hlophe alleges that her boss tried to influence judicial appointments. 21 January 2020 4:44 PM
Over 1,000 learners still need placement in Cape schools, says WCED WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says school placements have not yet been finalised due to late enrolment and no-shows. 21 January 2020 3:56 PM
JP Smith denies claims of cover-up over footage of SAPS officer shot by City cop The City of Cape Town says it has handed over CCTV footage linked to the killing of a South African Police Service (SAPS) officer. 21 January 2020 1:32 PM
View all Local
View all Lifestyle
The risk of being kidnapped for ransom money increases every day According to police statistics, kidnapping has increased by a 139% over the past decade. 21 January 2020 8:27 PM
The worst and the best advertisements this week Andy Rice shares his choice of advertisements that were heroes and zeros this week. 21 January 2020 8:00 PM
Shoprite goes for 100% recycled plastic bags Shoprite is now using plastic returned to its distribution centres to produce 100% recycled and recyclable plastic shopping bags. 21 January 2020 7:26 PM
View all Business
The worst and the best advertisements this week

21 January 2020 8:00 PM
by
Tags:
Advertising
Advertising expert Andy Rice
commercials
Andy Rice shares his choice of advertisements that were heroes and zeros this week.

Ads that work - and ads that are humdingers.

Andy Rice shares his choice of advertisements that were heroes and zeros this week.

The ad by Flight Centre...this is an interesting talking point about the principles of advertising. 'Make this a viral campaign" is a rather naive mandate by clients to ad companies since there's a saying that marketers do not make viral campaigns, consumers make campaigns viral. The ad uses the news of Harry and Meghan emigrating to Canada. They use the Corgi (a kind of proxy for the queen) saying "Grandkids moving to Canada? " with the Flight Centre logo. Very clever ad.

Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert

The Savanna ad, a television commercial, is the hero of the week since they've come up with an advertisement to help those who are struggling a bit with a dry January resolution. It's a relatively low cost production - but it rides on topicality, similar to the Flight Centre ad - so you are inheriting some of the momentum driven by the story.

Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert

Epson printers gets the zero award. Listeners of a certain age who were in the industry when I started will recall the Readers Digest. It was a very important medium for advertisers those days. The problem was the size - most ads are in the A4 format. So Readers Digest offered a service whereby they would reconstruct to make sure content is legible and visible. Now ...I can't help think that al lot of outdoor advertisers must make sure they put on the right places what you want to be communicated in a way that can be seen - often from a vehicle. Epson had a real humdinger of an ad that I saw. I'm sure it was a cut-and -paste from a magazine - too much copy, to much colour.

Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert

Listen to the full interview with Andy Rice on why he chose these advertisements.

This article first appeared on 702 : The worst and the best advertisements this week


Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
