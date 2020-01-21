Ads that work - and ads that are humdingers.

Andy Rice shares his choice of advertisements that were heroes and zeros this week.

The ad by Flight Centre...this is an interesting talking point about the principles of advertising. 'Make this a viral campaign" is a rather naive mandate by clients to ad companies since there's a saying that marketers do not make viral campaigns, consumers make campaigns viral. The ad uses the news of Harry and Meghan emigrating to Canada. They use the Corgi (a kind of proxy for the queen) saying "Grandkids moving to Canada? " with the Flight Centre logo. Very clever ad. Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert

The Savanna ad, a television commercial, is the hero of the week since they've come up with an advertisement to help those who are struggling a bit with a dry January resolution. It's a relatively low cost production - but it rides on topicality, similar to the Flight Centre ad - so you are inheriting some of the momentum driven by the story. Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert

Epson printers gets the zero award. Listeners of a certain age who were in the industry when I started will recall the Readers Digest. It was a very important medium for advertisers those days. The problem was the size - most ads are in the A4 format. So Readers Digest offered a service whereby they would reconstruct to make sure content is legible and visible. Now ...I can't help think that al lot of outdoor advertisers must make sure they put on the right places what you want to be communicated in a way that can be seen - often from a vehicle. Epson had a real humdinger of an ad that I saw. I'm sure it was a cut-and -paste from a magazine - too much copy, to much colour. Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert

Listen to the full interview with Andy Rice on why he chose these advertisements.

This article first appeared on 702 : The worst and the best advertisements this week