Trend: Higher salary hikes at bottom (rather than top) end of companies - survey

P-E Corporate Services has released its latest Salary Trends Report and what it shows is that hard-working South Africans saw a lower average salary increase in the last year, compared to the previous 12 months.

The report says the average salary increase in the country over the last year was 6.2% - down on the previous year's 6.4%.

Refilwe Moloto talks to PEC's executive chair Martin Westcott to see what trends or forecasts can be extrapolated from the data.

What causes salary increases of over 6% in an economy where growth is on a downward spiral?

It is a bit of an anomaly in a sense. I think the best way to explain it is to say traditionally over many years, we have had a gap between salary increases and the rate of inflation. Increases have tended to lead inflation by a couple of percentage points. Martin Westcott, Executive chair - P-E Corporate Services

In the past, that was driven by executive increases.

That position has reversed itself over the last 5 to 10 years, and we find the increases at the bottom end of the organisation - particularly with unionised staff - people will receive increases much closer to 7% than the average 6 we are reporting. Martin Westcott, Executive chair - P-E Corporate Services

By comparison, executive and managerial staff are receiving closer to 5% increases.

The real reason is the lack and shortage of key skills in our economy. Martin Westcott, Executive chair - P-E Corporate Services

In particular, shortages in areas such as information technology, engineering, and artisans.

And that is what drives up your pay rates from year to year. Martin Westcott, Executive chair - P-E Corporate Services

