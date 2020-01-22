Travel writer describes off-road adventure from Joburg to Cape Town

Travel writer Paul Ash ditched the N1 to drive from Joburg to Cape Town using only dirt roads.

He and a group of motoring journalists stopped in towns and villages off the beaten path on their four-day journey driving Ford Ranger bakkies.

Ash says they drove a total of 2,300 kilometres and only 100 kilometres of it was tar.

They drove each day from 8am until sunset, taking in the hidden gems and beautiful parts of the country few people get to see.

Off we went starting at Pecan Manor Boutique, near Hartbeespoort. Paul Ash, Editor of Sunday Times Travel

I think we increased our road travel on that trip by probably 150%. Paul Ash, Editor of Sunday Times Travel

You're going to places you just wouldn't typically see. Jagersfontein, Sutherland, Fraserburg and Nieu Bethesda. Paul Ash, Editor of Sunday Times Travel

