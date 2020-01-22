Travel writer describes off-road adventure from Joburg to Cape Town

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 16:10
What is a political movement?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ebrahim Fakir
Today at 16:20
South African shark meat could be poisoning Australians
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Don Pinnock - Environmental Journalist at Southern Write
Today at 16:33
WHATS TRENDING WITH COLIN CULLIS
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
DA to lay criminal complaint against George Mayor Melvin Naik
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Geordin Hill-Lewis - DA's constituency head for George,
Today at 17:20
Eskom CEO André de Ruyter: Big changes are coming
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc
Today at 17:46
Businesses pledge to go "carbon negative"
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Steve Nicolls - NBI Head of Environment
Today at 20:10
Local brand makes swim shorts out of recycled plastic bottles
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gina Tarboton
Today at 20:25
Making Cape Towns windy streets safer for Pedestrians and commuters.
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adam Goliger
Today at 21:30
Trump Impeachment
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tomorrow at 06:25
Why there is a separate World Chess Championship for women only
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alexey Root - Lecturer in education at University of Texas
Tomorrow at 06:41
Trendspotting Thursdays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Tomorrow at 08:21
Emerging Economies : India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Director And Mellon Chair In Indian Studies at Centre for Indian Studies in Africa: University of Witwatersrand
Tomorrow at 10:08
Deutsche Welle
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 11:05
Prominent Parents
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
William Booth
Tomorrow at 11:32
Psychology Feature- Beating Negativity
Today with Kieno Kammies
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
'Africa’s richest woman stole hundreds of millions of dollars from her country' A trove of 715 000 files prove that Isabel dos Santos syphoned a breathtaking fortune into offshore accounts, says the ICIJ. 21 January 2020 11:49 AM
'22 richest men have more money than all 600 million African women put together' If Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault – the world’s two richest men – sat on their wealth piled up in $100 bills, they’d be in space! 21 January 2020 10:59 AM
Famine looming: 45m Southern Africans – an all-time record – need food aid "It’s millions! It’s millions! The next stage… is famine," warns Gerald Bourke, a spokesperson for the UN World Food Programme. 20 January 2020 9:49 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Ali Bacher discusses history and future of South African cricket Cricket legend Dr Ali Bacher has seen South African cricket come a long way. He reflects on the country's best bowlers and more. 17 January 2020 5:42 PM
Last season ever at Newlands: ‘We’ve got 7 Springboks and a new playing style' Refilwe Moloto interviews Stormers coach John Dobson and his scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies and flyhalf Damian Willemse. 14 January 2020 9:52 AM
New laws and regulatory body proposed for fitness trainers and gyms Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has called on the public to submit their comments on the draft bill aimed at the fitness industry. 13 January 2020 1:56 PM
View all Sport
View all Politics
Gender-neutral bathrooms are coming! Would you use them? We must do away with separate toilets for men and women, argues Bonginkosi Madikizela (DA leader in the Western Cape). 22 January 2020 1:27 PM
'22 richest men have more money than all 600 million African women put together' If Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault – the world’s two richest men – sat on their wealth piled up in $100 bills, they’d be in space! 21 January 2020 10:59 AM
By 2025, a good public school will probably cost about R50 000 per year Education inflation is at about 10%, says Old Mutual. The implications are terrifying. Gerald Mwandiambira (CFP) has advice. 20 January 2020 11:52 AM
View all Opinion
Nyati Bush lodge claims 8 facilitators were stationed at river during activity The lodge where Parktown Boys' High pupil Enock Mpianzi drowned issued a statement on Wednesday. 22 January 2020 3:47 PM
'The river swept him away' - Enock Mpianzi's classmate gives eyewitness account A grade 8 boy who befriended Enock Mpianzi on the school orientation camp describes in detail what happened on the day he drowned. 22 January 2020 1:02 PM
Enock Mpianzi's uncle says family awaiting outcome of autopsy The boy drowned at a Parktown Boys’ High School orientation camp at the Nyati Bush and River Break Lodge in Brits last week. 22 January 2020 11:39 AM
View all Local
How to get rid of non-paying tenants without much of a hassle Dodgy tenants who don’t pay – a perennial headache for landlords. Kieno Kammies interviews credit bureau TPN’s Michelle Dickens. 21 January 2020 2:13 PM
Don't make codeine a prescription drug says pharmacy association ICPA agrees codeine does need to be better controlled because of potential abuse but the prescription route is not the solution. 21 January 2020 2:01 PM
Your expensive medical aid is woefully inadequate, but cheap gap cover helps Despite the huge expense, few medical aids cover members in full when they're hospitalised, leaving them with massive shortfalls. 21 January 2020 1:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home

Travel writer describes off-road adventure from Joburg to Cape Town

22 January 2020 9:51 AM
by
Tags:
Travel
road trip
Johannesburg to Cape Town
Paul Ash
gravel
Travel journo Paul Ash gave 'the road less travelled' a whole new meaning when he took the gravel way from Jozi to the Cape.

Travel writer Paul Ash ditched the N1 to drive from Joburg to Cape Town using only dirt roads.

He and a group of motoring journalists stopped in towns and villages off the beaten path on their four-day journey driving Ford Ranger bakkies.

Ash says they drove a total of 2,300 kilometres and only 100 kilometres of it was tar.

They drove each day from 8am until sunset, taking in the hidden gems and beautiful parts of the country few people get to see.

Off we went starting at Pecan Manor Boutique, near Hartbeespoort.

Paul Ash, Editor of Sunday Times Travel

I think we increased our road travel on that trip by probably 150%.

Paul Ash, Editor of Sunday Times Travel

You're going to places you just wouldn't typically see. Jagersfontein, Sutherland, Fraserburg and Nieu Bethesda.

Paul Ash, Editor of Sunday Times Travel

Read more about the adventure in his recent Sunday Times column.

Listen to him reflect on his bumpy ride on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:


22 January 2020 9:51 AM
by
Tags:
Travel
road trip
Johannesburg to Cape Town
Paul Ash
gravel

Trending

'The river swept him away' - Enock Mpianzi's classmate gives eyewitness account

Local

Punch-drunk consumers should brace themselves for a VAT hike

Business

Eskom announces new spokesperson: Sikonathi Mantshantsha

Business

EWN Highlights

China warns virus could mutate and spread as death toll rises

22 January 2020 3:17 PM

Govt let us down because we’re poor, say Lily Mine families

22 January 2020 3:15 PM

Magashule: SOEs must be restructured to avoid govt bailouts

22 January 2020 2:16 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA