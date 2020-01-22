Safety in CT CBD: 'You cannot police away poverty'
Safety in the Mother City's CBD is top of mind and Refilwe Moloto discusses issues of crime hotspots and visible policing and other issues with two key players in the CBD and surrounds.
The Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID) Safety and Security Manager Mo Hendricks and Chief Operations Officer at Voortrekker Road Corridor Improvement District (VRCID) Derek Bock.
What do they attribute to the success achieved?
It's all about the space and beautifying the space and identifying what the space requires. it's not just about safety and security.Mo Hendricks, Safety and Security Manager - CCID
Hendricks says it is not just about safety and security. He encourages people to talk a look a the beautiful buildings and architecture.
Our stakeholders come to the party by improving their buildings all the time.Mo Hendricks, Safety and Security Manager - CCID
He says no one knows the exact crime statistics in the area.
But if you go into an area where the windows are broken, the area is dirty, you get this uneasy feeling of not being safe. But if you walk into an area that is pristine and beautiful...your perception changes.Mo Hendricks, Safety and Security Manager - CCID
Visible policing and urban management are then implemented to address the needs of the spaces in between the buildings, he says.
The cleaning teams of the Voortrekker Road Corridor Improvement District (VRCID) collected 400kgs of refuse and litter.
The Bellville-Parow area where the VRCID is situated is a different animal as I call it . It is the 'CY' - come to Belville and see why...people there are very proud of the area.Derek Bock, Chief Operations Officer - VRCID
The area does not aim to become the central city or southern suburbs he says.
But it is not just about safety and security he adds.
What do we do with the 500 homeless in the Bellville-Parow area? We have to deal with that. You cannot just chase that person away because he does not have a place to stay.Derek Bock, Chief Operations Officer - VRCID
Hendricks and Bock offer an insightful discussion about safety and security issues in the city.
Bock talks about social issues.
We don't believe you can police it away. You cannot police away poverty.Derek Bock, Chief Operations Officer - VRCID
It is behaviour that needs to be targeted, he says.
I have more stats where we have issued fines and taken action against people for urinating in public from rich, affluent people who come out of clubs than what we do against homeless people.Derek Bock, Chief Operations Officer - VRCID
Take a listen below:
More from Local
Nyati Bush lodge claims 8 facilitators were stationed at river during activity
The lodge where Parktown Boys' High pupil Enock Mpianzi drowned issued a statement on Wednesday.Read More
'The river swept him away' - Enock Mpianzi's classmate gives eyewitness account
A grade 8 boy who befriended Enock Mpianzi on the school orientation camp describes in detail what happened on the day he drowned.Read More
Enock Mpianzi's uncle says family awaiting outcome of autopsy
The boy drowned at a Parktown Boys’ High School orientation camp at the Nyati Bush and River Break Lodge in Brits last week.Read More
[UPDATE] Ship set to depart 6pm Wednesday to fix internet undersea cables
Cape Town's internet has been slow due to cable damage and recent strong winds prevented the vessel leaving the harbour to fix it.Read More
Deputy accuses Cape Judge President of gross misconduct in formal complaint
The deputy of Western Cape High Court judge president John Hlophe alleges that her boss tried to influence judicial appointments.Read More
Over 1,000 learners still need placement in Cape schools, says WCED
WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says school placements have not yet been finalised due to late enrolment and no-shows.Read More
JP Smith denies claims of cover-up over footage of SAPS officer shot by City cop
The City of Cape Town says it has handed over CCTV footage linked to the killing of a South African Police Service (SAPS) officer.Read More
Frank Chikane describes the last time he saw Neil Aggett alive in police custody
Struggle stalwart Frank Chikane was detained at the same time as Dr Neil Aggett. He recalls how brutally they were treated by police.Read More
Legal tips and questions to check before signing your child's indemnity form
Senior Associate at Webber Wentzel Justin Malherbe explains the scope of indemnity forms and what to look for in the fine print.Read More
Roger Lucey remembers the life of SA music legend Steve Fataar
Renowned guitarist Steve Fataar died in the early hours of Saturday morning, just hours after performing at a gig in Durban.Read More