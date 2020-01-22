Streaming issues? Report here
Safety in CT CBD: 'You cannot police away poverty'

22 January 2020 10:32 AM
by
Tags:
Crime
Cape Town
Cape Town CBD
Security
Safety
CCID
VRCID
Safety in the Mother City's CBD is always top of mind and key players in the CCID and VRCID discuss how they are getting it right.

Safety in the Mother City's CBD is top of mind and Refilwe Moloto discusses issues of crime hotspots and visible policing and other issues with two key players in the CBD and surrounds.

The Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID) Safety and Security Manager Mo Hendricks and Chief Operations Officer at Voortrekker Road Corridor Improvement District (VRCID) Derek Bock.

What do they attribute to the success achieved?

It's all about the space and beautifying the space and identifying what the space requires. it's not just about safety and security.

Mo Hendricks, Safety and Security Manager - CCID

Hendricks says it is not just about safety and security. He encourages people to talk a look a the beautiful buildings and architecture.

Our stakeholders come to the party by improving their buildings all the time.

Mo Hendricks, Safety and Security Manager - CCID

He says no one knows the exact crime statistics in the area.

But if you go into an area where the windows are broken, the area is dirty, you get this uneasy feeling of not being safe. But if you walk into an area that is pristine and beautiful...your perception changes.

Mo Hendricks, Safety and Security Manager - CCID

Visible policing and urban management are then implemented to address the needs of the spaces in between the buildings, he says.

The cleaning teams of the Voortrekker Road Corridor Improvement District (VRCID) collected 400kgs of refuse and litter.

The Bellville-Parow area where the VRCID is situated is a different animal as I call it . It is the 'CY' - come to Belville and see why...people there are very proud of the area.

Derek Bock, Chief Operations Officer - VRCID

The area does not aim to become the central city or southern suburbs he says.

But it is not just about safety and security he adds.

What do we do with the 500 homeless in the Bellville-Parow area? We have to deal with that. You cannot just chase that person away because he does not have a place to stay.

Derek Bock, Chief Operations Officer - VRCID

Hendricks and Bock offer an insightful discussion about safety and security issues in the city.

Bock talks about social issues.

We don't believe you can police it away. You cannot police away poverty.

Derek Bock, Chief Operations Officer - VRCID

It is behaviour that needs to be targeted, he says.

I have more stats where we have issued fines and taken action against people for urinating in public from rich, affluent people who come out of clubs than what we do against homeless people.

Derek Bock, Chief Operations Officer - VRCID

Take a listen below:


22 January 2020 10:32 AM
by
Tags:
Crime
Cape Town
Cape Town CBD
Security
Safety
CCID
VRCID

