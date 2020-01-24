[LATEST] Internet cable repair ship to arrive on Tuesday

(This article has been updated)

The South African National Research and Education Network (SA NREN) has been tracking and posting updates about the status of the vessel now en route to repair the submarine cables that were damaged, and have caused cape Town's internet to slow down.

The cable vessel is now making its way up the coast of Namibia. Its current ETA to offshore Angola is 28-01-2020 02:58 UTC. pic.twitter.com/FmFQCw4uV1 — REN Alerts (@RENAlerts) January 24, 2020

Cable vessel, Leon Thevenin, is off the coast of North West South Africa. Please find a diagram below with the remaining route forecast. The destination and ETA is 28/01/2020 12:44 offshore Angola Luanda. pic.twitter.com/KD3kcE6MFx — REN Alerts (@RENAlerts) January 23, 2020

The cable vessel, Leon Thevenin, is off the coast of South Africa approximately just under half the way up to Namibia, reports Ren Alerts.

Cable vessel, Leon Thevenin, is off the coast of South Africa approximately just under half the way up to Namibia. pic.twitter.com/PfKAbttCPb — REN Alerts (@RENAlerts) January 23, 2020

Cable vessel, Leon Thevenin, is off the South Africa coast of St Helena Bay in its journey up the west coast. pic.twitter.com/fmDyglnDaY — REN Alerts (@RENAlerts) January 23, 2020

The estimated date of arrival at the WACS/SAT-3 cable grounds is 28/01/2020 in the evening. — REN Alerts (@RENAlerts) January 22, 2020

The cable vessel is in the process of leaving Cape Town harbour. It's current destination is off-shore Angola. The estimated date of arrival at the WACS/SAT-3 cable grounds is 28/01/2010 in the evening. — REN Alerts (@RENAlerts) January 22, 2020

Cape Town is dependent mostly on the large undersea cables along the west coast, now damaged.

The result? The internet locally is pretty slow and recent strong winds prevented the repair vessel leaving Cape Town harbour to fix the damaged cables.

RELATED: Gale-force winds prevent ship from fixing our undersea internet cables

Good news! The South African National Research and Education Network (SA NREN) has been tracking and posting updates about the status of the repair and reports that the vessel WACS/SAT-3 loading and clearance formalities will be finalized today with departure at 18h00 weather permitting.