[UPDATE] Ship set to depart 6pm Wednesday to fix internet undersea cables
Cape Town is dependent mostly on the large undersea cables along the west coast, now damaged.
The result? The internet locally is pretty slow and recent strong winds prevented the repair vessel leaving Cape Town harbour to fix the damaged cables.
Good news! The South African National Research and Education Network (SA NREN) has been tracking and posting updates about the status of the repair and reports that the vessel WACS/SAT-3 loading and clearance formalities will be finalized today with departure at 18h00 weather permitting.
As things stand at the moment, the plan of work is that the vessel WACS/SAT-3 loading and clearance formalities will be finalized today with departure at 18h00 weather permitting.— REN Alerts (@RENAlerts) January 22, 2020
