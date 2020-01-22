'Davos is depressing. SA is barely here! We used to have a dominant position'
Absa is sponsoring Bruce Whitfield at the 2020 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
The Money Show will bring you news and analysis all week.
Follow the coverage of WEF here.
Today (Wednesday) is Day Two of the World Economic Forum.
Some of the topics of discussion today:
-
Geopolitical outlook: The Middle East & North Africa.
-
LGBTI freedom
-
Seeing the Other
-
Debunking the Migration Myth
-
Europe is leading the world’s response the climate emergency
-
Japan’s outlook
-
China’s green agenda
CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto interviewed Whitfield.
It’s minus 7! It’s better than yesterday when it was minus 12. So, I’m going out in shorts today.Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show
Deepfakes is the most terrifying development in artificial intelligence that I’ve ever seen… With a push of a button, I can become Leonardo DiCaprio…Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show
We should be paying attention to the Edelman Trust Barometer [a measure of how citizens perceive governments, business, NGOs, etc.] … They do a big survey; 34 000 participants in 28 countries. South Africa? Bottom of the heap! We’re also bottom of the heap at in Math and all the STEM subjects [Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics].Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show
Davos is a pretty depressing place, as a South African… We used to have a very dominant position. This year we’re barely here! South Africa is at risk of becoming irrelevant… We’re so far behind the curve in terms of the adult conversation leading the world right now… We’re in the kindergarten sandpit throwing sand in each other’s faces while all the other kids are doing their MBAs!Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on 702 : 'Davos is depressing. SA is barely here! We used to have a dominant position'
