'Davos is depressing. SA is barely here! We used to have a dominant position'

Today (Wednesday) is Day Two of the World Economic Forum.

Some of the topics of discussion today:

Geopolitical outlook: The Middle East & North Africa.

LGBTI freedom

Seeing the Other

Debunking the Migration Myth

Europe is leading the world’s response the climate emergency

Japan’s outlook

China’s green agenda

CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto interviewed Whitfield.

It’s minus 7! It’s better than yesterday when it was minus 12. So, I’m going out in shorts today. Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

Deepfakes is the most terrifying development in artificial intelligence that I’ve ever seen… With a push of a button, I can become Leonardo DiCaprio… Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

We should be paying attention to the Edelman Trust Barometer [a measure of how citizens perceive governments, business, NGOs, etc.] … They do a big survey; 34 000 participants in 28 countries. South Africa? Bottom of the heap! We’re also bottom of the heap at in Math and all the STEM subjects [Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics]. Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

Davos is a pretty depressing place, as a South African… We used to have a very dominant position. This year we’re barely here! South Africa is at risk of becoming irrelevant… We’re so far behind the curve in terms of the adult conversation leading the world right now… We’re in the kindergarten sandpit throwing sand in each other’s faces while all the other kids are doing their MBAs! Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

