Enock Mpianzi's uncle says family awaiting outcome of autopsy

The family of Enock Mpianzi says funeral arrangements are yet to be finalised as the family awaits the autopsy results.

The 13-year-old Parktown Boys' High school pupil died last week while on a school orientation camp at a lodge in the North West.

There are growing calls for transparency in the case with many questions around the boy’s death unanswered.

Family spokesperson and Enock's uncle, Sebastian Kodie Motha, says the family will meet on Wednesday to discuss a way forward.

We have not yet accessed the result of the autopsy, so we don't know the way forward. To decide on the burial programme, we are expecting to have a meeting today. Sebastian Kodie Motha,Enock Mpianzi's uncle and the family spokesperson

Motha says the family will also use the meeting to decide what plan of action their lawyers should take.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is legally representing the family and visited the campsite in Brits, in the North West, where Enock died.

It was said yesterday that the SAHRC has to lead a delegation up to the site of the tragedy so that they can have an open view of what we had declared to them. Sebastian Kodie Motha,Enock Mpianzi's uncle and the family spokesperson

For the moment, we have handed over all big questions and issues of justice to the SAHRC which is giving us advice on the way forward. Sebastian Kodie Motha,Enock Mpianzi's uncle and the family spokesperson

At this moment, we cannot answer some big questions. That's why we approached the SAHRC who know what justice is and which approach to take. Sebastian Kodie Motha,Enock Mpianzi's uncle and the family spokesperson

Motha says Enoch was a very active, bright and determined young boy who wanted to be a lawyer.

