Davos 2020: How well did Team South Africa pitch today?

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 06:25
Why there is a separate World Chess Championship for women only
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alexey Root - Lecturer in education at University of Texas
Today at 06:41
Trendspotting Thursdays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
Public Enterprise Committee demands clarity on SAA rescue plan
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Khaya Magaxa - Chairman at The Portfolio Committee of Public Enterprises
Today at 07:22
Boulders wind farm approved
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Peter Pickford
Today at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
Trump latest
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies : India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Director And Mellon Chair In Indian Studies at Centre for Indian Studies in Africa: University of Witwatersrand
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Prominent Parents
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
William Booth
Today at 11:32
Psychology Feature- Beating Negativity
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 09:40
The Naked Scientist strips down the mysteries of life
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of Talk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
'Africa’s richest woman stole hundreds of millions of dollars from her country' A trove of 715 000 files prove that Isabel dos Santos syphoned a breathtaking fortune into offshore accounts, says the ICIJ. 21 January 2020 11:49 AM
'22 richest men have more money than all 600 million African women put together' If Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault – the world’s two richest men – sat on their wealth piled up in $100 bills, they’d be in space! 21 January 2020 10:59 AM
Famine looming: 45m Southern Africans – an all-time record – need food aid "It’s millions! It’s millions! The next stage… is famine," warns Gerald Bourke, a spokesperson for the UN World Food Programme. 20 January 2020 9:49 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Ali Bacher discusses history and future of South African cricket Cricket legend Dr Ali Bacher has seen South African cricket come a long way. He reflects on the country's best bowlers and more. 17 January 2020 5:42 PM
Last season ever at Newlands: ‘We’ve got 7 Springboks and a new playing style' Refilwe Moloto interviews Stormers coach John Dobson and his scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies and flyhalf Damian Willemse. 14 January 2020 9:52 AM
New laws and regulatory body proposed for fitness trainers and gyms Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has called on the public to submit their comments on the draft bill aimed at the fitness industry. 13 January 2020 1:56 PM
View all Sport
SAA CCO downplays flight-shedding, says 'not that many flights cancelled' All airlines review their schedules and cancel and consolidate flights in event of low demand says SAA's Phillip Saunders. 22 January 2020 8:57 AM
Targeting guilty individuals' pension funds could claw back looted state money Justice Ministry spokesperson explains a precedent may be set in the SIU case to the Special tribunal starting on Tuesday. 21 January 2020 1:16 PM
Frank Chikane describes the last time he saw Neil Aggett alive in police custody Struggle stalwart Frank Chikane was detained at the same time as Dr Neil Aggett. He recalls how brutally they were treated by poli... 21 January 2020 11:27 AM
View all Politics
Gender-neutral bathrooms are coming! Would you use them? We must do away with separate toilets for men and women, argues Bonginkosi Madikizela (DA leader in the Western Cape). 22 January 2020 1:27 PM
'22 richest men have more money than all 600 million African women put together' If Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault – the world’s two richest men – sat on their wealth piled up in $100 bills, they’d be in space! 21 January 2020 10:59 AM
By 2025, a good public school will probably cost about R50 000 per year Education inflation is at about 10%, says Old Mutual. The implications are terrifying. Gerald Mwandiambira (CFP) has advice. 20 January 2020 11:52 AM
View all Opinion
Rondebosch Golf Club not suitable for housing, says City of Cape Town The City's mayco member for economic opportunities and asset management, James Vos, explains why the land is " suboptimal". 22 January 2020 5:16 PM
Enock Mpianzi's uncle says family awaiting outcome of autopsy The boy drowned at a Parktown Boys’ High School orientation camp at the Nyati Bush and River Break Lodge in Brits last week. 22 January 2020 11:39 AM
Safety in CT CBD: 'You cannot police away poverty' Safety in the Mother City's CBD is always top of mind and key players in the CCID and VRCID discuss how they are getting it right. 22 January 2020 10:32 AM
View all Local
Trend: Higher salary hikes at bottom (rather than top) end of companies - survey The report says the average salary increase in the country over the last year was 6.2%, reports P-E Corporate Services. 22 January 2020 8:17 AM
How to get rid of non-paying tenants without much of a hassle Dodgy tenants who don’t pay – a perennial headache for landlords. Kieno Kammies interviews credit bureau TPN’s Michelle Dickens. 21 January 2020 2:13 PM
Don't make codeine a prescription drug says pharmacy association ICPA agrees codeine does need to be better controlled because of potential abuse but the prescription route is not the solution. 21 January 2020 2:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Davos 2020: How well did Team South Africa pitch today?

22 January 2020 7:13 PM
by
Tags:
World Economic Forum
Davos
Bruce Whitfield
davos20
WEF20
Day two of Davos, where business heavyweights are attending the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum.

World leaders are attending the 2020 annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in the ski village of Davos, Switzerland.

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield is in Davos, rubbing shoulders and bumping into celebs, activists and politicians such as former veep and environmentalist Al Gore, George Osborne, Prince Charles, Richard Quest, and of course President Donald Trump.

He asked Absa's Peter Matlare about his impressions of Davos - and the meeting Team South Africa held with potential investors.

Bruce also caught up with Investec's Richard Wainwright - and the manufacturers of a solar car that wants to get one up on Tesla.

For me it's one of the better places to come to get a cleaning and rejuvenation of the mind. Every time I come here it's that ability to interact with a range of stakeholders. We get perspective. We run into somebody from Costa Rica or Argentina who'd say 'we wish we were where you are now'. It's a great gathering of minds.

Peter Matlare, Deputy Chief Executive, Absa

What investors want to know is that we are making progress. I do think our communication about what we do is particularly poor, and here I'm not talking PR and spinning it. It is showing what we do - what is the scorecard, are things improving? And be realistic about when they will come to fruition. I watched our government delegation at the meeting. What was good was it was not rehearsed, they bounced off each other on key issues. There was an authenticity about them. I just wish we could do that more at home

Peter Matlare, Deputy Chief Executive, Absa

I'm very bullish about the globe about the moment. The US is pumping, you heard that from Donald Trump yesterday. I'm even more bullish today given the trade agreement that's been announced with China. So, from a global markets perspective, global economy, I'm reasonably bullish. As that impacts emerging markets, the deal with China is good for emerging markets. We're one of them. In fact the SA markets should be the beneficiaries of capital flows. Fixed investments is what we need and South African companies will drive the change - we cannot rely on government or SOEs. It gives international investors a lot of confidence that we have a very disciplined central banking sector.

Richard Wainwright, Chief Executive Officer, Investec

We want to make sure people can drive electric vehicles without charging stations. It uses far less energy and you can use normal power to charge it as well as solar cells. If you rely on the battery you have a range of around 700km.

Tessie Hartjes, Lightyear One

Listen to all the interviews by clicking on the sound clip below.

Absa is sponsoring Bruce Whitfield at the 2020 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The Money Show will bring you news and analysis all week.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Davos 2020: How well did Team South Africa pitch today?


22 January 2020 7:13 PM
by
Tags:
World Economic Forum
Davos
Bruce Whitfield
davos20
WEF20

More from Business

insurance-policyjpg

When insurance claims go wrong

22 January 2020 8:52 PM

Be mindful of what you're disclosing at the time you take out a policy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

climate-change-droughtjpeg

'Scrubbing' the atmosphere and other high-tech climate friendly innovations

22 January 2020 8:27 PM

Data ssystems use a great deal of energy and tech providers must start reducing emissions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskompresser_0638

How is 'steely' Pravin Gordhan coping under pressure from detractors?

22 January 2020 7:48 PM

Pravin Gordhan, the minister of public enterprises, wants to be left alone to do his job.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

170811naspersjpg

Naspers plans to sell shares in Prosus - will it decrease the Tencent gap?

22 January 2020 7:37 PM

Naspers plans to sell about 22 million shares in Prosus - will it decrease the Tencent gap?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

vat-bjpg

Punch-drunk consumers should brace themselves for a VAT hike

22 January 2020 2:22 PM

It is difficult to see what other options the government has, despite the likely political fallout, says Absa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

171023-sikonathi-mantshantsjpg

Eskom announces new spokesperson: Sikonathi Mantshantsha

22 January 2020 1:43 PM

Seasoned financial journalist Sikonathi Mantshantsha has been appointed as the national spokesperson of Eskom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Informal-settlement-shacks-Soweto-poverty-township-123rf

'In SA, if you’re born rich you stay rich and if you’re born poor you stay poor'

22 January 2020 11:11 AM

Where you’re born – and who your parents are – largely determines your destiny in South Africa, according to the WEF.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bruce Whitfield and Lesetja Kganyago

'Davos is depressing. SA is barely here! We used to have a dominant position'

22 January 2020 10:31 AM

South Africa is at risk of becoming irrelevant, warns The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield from the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191119-saa-edjpg

SAA CCO downplays flight-shedding, says 'not that many flights cancelled'

22 January 2020 8:57 AM

All airlines review their schedules and cancel and consolidate flights in event of low demand says SAA's Phillip Saunders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

stress-black-man-papers-laptop-work-tax-fees-money-finance-woes-businessjpg123rf

Trend: Higher salary hikes at bottom (rather than top) end of companies - survey

22 January 2020 8:17 AM

The report says the average salary increase in the country over the last year was 6.2%, reports P-E Corporate Services.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'The river swept him away' - Enock Mpianzi's classmate gives eyewitness account

Local

Punch-drunk consumers should brace themselves for a VAT hike

Business

Eskom announces new spokesperson: Sikonathi Mantshantsha

Business

EWN Highlights

Prince Charles says climate change is humanity's greatest threat

22 January 2020 7:55 PM

Deadly CRE outbreak at Tembisa Hospital contained, says MEC Masuku

22 January 2020 7:15 PM

Lesotho PM questioned over wife's murder

22 January 2020 6:55 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA