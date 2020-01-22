Davos 2020: How well did Team South Africa pitch today?
World leaders are attending the 2020 annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in the ski village of Davos, Switzerland.
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield is in Davos, rubbing shoulders and bumping into celebs, activists and politicians such as former veep and environmentalist Al Gore, George Osborne, Prince Charles, Richard Quest, and of course President Donald Trump.
He asked Absa's Peter Matlare about his impressions of Davos - and the meeting Team South Africa held with potential investors.
Bruce also caught up with Investec's Richard Wainwright - and the manufacturers of a solar car that wants to get one up on Tesla.
For me it's one of the better places to come to get a cleaning and rejuvenation of the mind. Every time I come here it's that ability to interact with a range of stakeholders. We get perspective. We run into somebody from Costa Rica or Argentina who'd say 'we wish we were where you are now'. It's a great gathering of minds.Peter Matlare, Deputy Chief Executive, Absa
What investors want to know is that we are making progress. I do think our communication about what we do is particularly poor, and here I'm not talking PR and spinning it. It is showing what we do - what is the scorecard, are things improving? And be realistic about when they will come to fruition. I watched our government delegation at the meeting. What was good was it was not rehearsed, they bounced off each other on key issues. There was an authenticity about them. I just wish we could do that more at homePeter Matlare, Deputy Chief Executive, Absa
I'm very bullish about the globe about the moment. The US is pumping, you heard that from Donald Trump yesterday. I'm even more bullish today given the trade agreement that's been announced with China. So, from a global markets perspective, global economy, I'm reasonably bullish. As that impacts emerging markets, the deal with China is good for emerging markets. We're one of them. In fact the SA markets should be the beneficiaries of capital flows. Fixed investments is what we need and South African companies will drive the change - we cannot rely on government or SOEs. It gives international investors a lot of confidence that we have a very disciplined central banking sector.Richard Wainwright, Chief Executive Officer, Investec
We want to make sure people can drive electric vehicles without charging stations. It uses far less energy and you can use normal power to charge it as well as solar cells. If you rely on the battery you have a range of around 700km.Tessie Hartjes, Lightyear One
Listen to all the interviews by clicking on the sound clip below.
Absa is sponsoring Bruce Whitfield at the 2020 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
The Money Show will bring you news and analysis all week.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.
This article first appeared on 702 : Davos 2020: How well did Team South Africa pitch today?
More from Business
When insurance claims go wrong
Be mindful of what you're disclosing at the time you take out a policy.Read More
'Scrubbing' the atmosphere and other high-tech climate friendly innovations
Data ssystems use a great deal of energy and tech providers must start reducing emissions.Read More
How is 'steely' Pravin Gordhan coping under pressure from detractors?
Pravin Gordhan, the minister of public enterprises, wants to be left alone to do his job.Read More
Naspers plans to sell shares in Prosus - will it decrease the Tencent gap?
Naspers plans to sell about 22 million shares in Prosus - will it decrease the Tencent gap?Read More
Punch-drunk consumers should brace themselves for a VAT hike
It is difficult to see what other options the government has, despite the likely political fallout, says Absa.Read More
Eskom announces new spokesperson: Sikonathi Mantshantsha
Seasoned financial journalist Sikonathi Mantshantsha has been appointed as the national spokesperson of Eskom.Read More
'In SA, if you’re born rich you stay rich and if you’re born poor you stay poor'
Where you’re born – and who your parents are – largely determines your destiny in South Africa, according to the WEF.Read More
'Davos is depressing. SA is barely here! We used to have a dominant position'
South Africa is at risk of becoming irrelevant, warns The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield from the World Economic Forum in Davos.Read More
SAA CCO downplays flight-shedding, says 'not that many flights cancelled'
All airlines review their schedules and cancel and consolidate flights in event of low demand says SAA's Phillip Saunders.Read More
Trend: Higher salary hikes at bottom (rather than top) end of companies - survey
The report says the average salary increase in the country over the last year was 6.2%, reports P-E Corporate Services.Read More