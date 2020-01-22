Davos 2020: How well did Team South Africa pitch today?

World leaders are attending the 2020 annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in the ski village of Davos, Switzerland.

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield is in Davos, rubbing shoulders and bumping into celebs, activists and politicians such as former veep and environmentalist Al Gore, George Osborne, Prince Charles, Richard Quest, and of course President Donald Trump.

He asked Absa's Peter Matlare about his impressions of Davos - and the meeting Team South Africa held with potential investors.

Bruce also caught up with Investec's Richard Wainwright - and the manufacturers of a solar car that wants to get one up on Tesla.

For me it's one of the better places to come to get a cleaning and rejuvenation of the mind. Every time I come here it's that ability to interact with a range of stakeholders. We get perspective. We run into somebody from Costa Rica or Argentina who'd say 'we wish we were where you are now'. It's a great gathering of minds. Peter Matlare, Deputy Chief Executive, Absa

What investors want to know is that we are making progress. I do think our communication about what we do is particularly poor, and here I'm not talking PR and spinning it. It is showing what we do - what is the scorecard, are things improving? And be realistic about when they will come to fruition. I watched our government delegation at the meeting. What was good was it was not rehearsed, they bounced off each other on key issues. There was an authenticity about them. I just wish we could do that more at home Peter Matlare, Deputy Chief Executive, Absa

I'm very bullish about the globe about the moment. The US is pumping, you heard that from Donald Trump yesterday. I'm even more bullish today given the trade agreement that's been announced with China. So, from a global markets perspective, global economy, I'm reasonably bullish. As that impacts emerging markets, the deal with China is good for emerging markets. We're one of them. In fact the SA markets should be the beneficiaries of capital flows. Fixed investments is what we need and South African companies will drive the change - we cannot rely on government or SOEs. It gives international investors a lot of confidence that we have a very disciplined central banking sector. Richard Wainwright, Chief Executive Officer, Investec

We want to make sure people can drive electric vehicles without charging stations. It uses far less energy and you can use normal power to charge it as well as solar cells. If you rely on the battery you have a range of around 700km. Tessie Hartjes, Lightyear One

