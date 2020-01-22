Gender-neutral bathrooms are coming! Would you use them?

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:10
What is a political movement?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ebrahim Fakir
Today at 16:20
South African shark meat could be poisoning Australians
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Don Pinnock - Environmental Journalist at Southern Write
Today at 16:33
WHATS TRENDING WITH COLIN CULLIS
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
DA to lay criminal complaint against George Mayor Melvin Naik
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Geordin Hill-Lewis - DA's constituency head for George,
Today at 17:20
Eskom CEO André de Ruyter: Big changes are coming
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc
Today at 17:46
Businesses pledge to go "carbon negative"
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Steve Nicolls - NBI Head of Environment
Today at 20:10
Local brand makes swim shorts out of recycled plastic bottles
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gina Tarboton
Today at 20:25
Making Cape Towns windy streets safer for Pedestrians and commuters.
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adam Goliger
Today at 21:30
Trump Impeachment
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tomorrow at 06:25
Why there is a separate World Chess Championship for women only
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alexey Root - Lecturer in education at University of Texas
Tomorrow at 06:41
Trendspotting Thursdays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Tomorrow at 08:21
Emerging Economies : India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Director And Mellon Chair In Indian Studies at Centre for Indian Studies in Africa: University of Witwatersrand
Tomorrow at 10:08
Deutsche Welle
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 11:05
Prominent Parents
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
William Booth
Tomorrow at 11:32
Psychology Feature- Beating Negativity
Today with Kieno Kammies
No Items to show
Gender-neutral bathrooms are coming! Would you use them?

22 January 2020 1:27 PM
by
Tags:
Democratic Alliance
Cape Town International Airport
DA
Bonginkosi Madikizela
Gender
gender-based violence
LGBTQI
gbv
Lester Kiewit
gender-neutral
gender-neutral bathrooms
LGBTQI+
Marc Russous
gender training
We must do away with separate toilets for men and women, argues Bonginkosi Madikizela (DA leader in the Western Cape).

We have a gender-neutral bathroom where our studios are at our offices in Greenpoint… It’s very, very jarring as a man to step in and there’s a woman standing there…

Lester Kiewit, presenter - CapeTalk

Some men don’t understand the boundaries with other men in the room. I don’t want you to turn around and then only tuck away! I’ve been in a space where men walk away from the bathroom, still shaking. I don’t want to see your junk!

Lester Kiewit, presenter - CapeTalk
Restroom symbol showing figures of a man and woman. Image: 123rf.com

Gender-neutral public bathrooms are the norm in many countries, but not in South Africa.

The DA’s leader in the Western Cape, Bonginkosi Madikizela, set the cat among the pigeons with this post on Facebook:

I find it backwards, discriminating and stereotyping that just because you are a male, you must be searched by a male. If you are a female, you must be searched by a female at the airport, what about members of LGBTQI+? I’m gonna challenge this. We must also do away with male and female toilets, we must have unisex toilets.

Bonginkosi Madikizela, Leader in the Western Cape – Democratic Alliance

Madikizela went on to suggest gender-neutral bathrooms for Cape Town International Airport.

His suggestion was met by much uproar with some arguing against it on the basis on South Africa’s high levels of gender-based violence.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Marc Russous, a gender training facilitator.

It would be good to do away with the gendering of restrooms, but we exist in an environment where there are so much violence and fear of abuse in public… Right now, personally, I think it’s a very bad idea.

Marc Russous, gender training facilitator

That child that was molested at that restaurant... He [the molester] was high on drugs. He got into the toilet because the stalls don’t have doors that are completely secure. The child was molested by someone who shouldn’t be there in the first place!

Marc Russous, gender training facilitator

Unfortunately, with the levels of violence that exist in our society, we can’t afford to open things up and put women and children into situations where they might be at risk… If a person feels threatened, it’s a terrible idea…

Marc Russous, gender training facilitator

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


