Nyati Bush lodge claims 8 facilitators were stationed at river during activity

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 16:10
What is a political movement?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ebrahim Fakir
Today at 16:20
South African shark meat could be poisoning Australians
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Don Pinnock - Environmental Journalist at Southern Write
Today at 16:33
WHATS TRENDING WITH COLIN CULLIS
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
DA to lay criminal complaint against George Mayor Melvin Naik
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Geordin Hill-Lewis - DA's constituency head for George,
Today at 17:20
Eskom CEO André de Ruyter: Big changes are coming
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc
Today at 17:46
Businesses pledge to go "carbon negative"
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Steve Nicolls - NBI Head of Environment
Today at 20:10
Local brand makes swim shorts out of recycled plastic bottles
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gina Tarboton
Today at 20:25
Making Cape Towns windy streets safer for Pedestrians and commuters.
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adam Goliger
Today at 21:30
Trump Impeachment
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tomorrow at 06:25
Why there is a separate World Chess Championship for women only
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alexey Root - Lecturer in education at University of Texas
Tomorrow at 06:41
Trendspotting Thursdays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Tomorrow at 08:21
Emerging Economies : India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Director And Mellon Chair In Indian Studies at Centre for Indian Studies in Africa: University of Witwatersrand
Tomorrow at 10:08
Deutsche Welle
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 11:05
Prominent Parents
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
William Booth
Tomorrow at 11:32
Psychology Feature- Beating Negativity
Today with Kieno Kammies
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
'Africa’s richest woman stole hundreds of millions of dollars from her country' A trove of 715 000 files prove that Isabel dos Santos syphoned a breathtaking fortune into offshore accounts, says the ICIJ. 21 January 2020 11:49 AM
'22 richest men have more money than all 600 million African women put together' If Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault – the world’s two richest men – sat on their wealth piled up in $100 bills, they’d be in space! 21 January 2020 10:59 AM
Famine looming: 45m Southern Africans – an all-time record – need food aid "It’s millions! It’s millions! The next stage… is famine," warns Gerald Bourke, a spokesperson for the UN World Food Programme. 20 January 2020 9:49 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Ali Bacher discusses history and future of South African cricket Cricket legend Dr Ali Bacher has seen South African cricket come a long way. He reflects on the country's best bowlers and more. 17 January 2020 5:42 PM
Last season ever at Newlands: ‘We’ve got 7 Springboks and a new playing style' Refilwe Moloto interviews Stormers coach John Dobson and his scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies and flyhalf Damian Willemse. 14 January 2020 9:52 AM
New laws and regulatory body proposed for fitness trainers and gyms Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has called on the public to submit their comments on the draft bill aimed at the fitness industry. 13 January 2020 1:56 PM
View all Sport
View all Politics
Gender-neutral bathrooms are coming! Would you use them? We must do away with separate toilets for men and women, argues Bonginkosi Madikizela (DA leader in the Western Cape). 22 January 2020 1:27 PM
'22 richest men have more money than all 600 million African women put together' If Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault – the world’s two richest men – sat on their wealth piled up in $100 bills, they’d be in space! 21 January 2020 10:59 AM
By 2025, a good public school will probably cost about R50 000 per year Education inflation is at about 10%, says Old Mutual. The implications are terrifying. Gerald Mwandiambira (CFP) has advice. 20 January 2020 11:52 AM
View all Opinion
Nyati Bush lodge claims 8 facilitators were stationed at river during activity The lodge where Parktown Boys' High pupil Enock Mpianzi drowned issued a statement on Wednesday. 22 January 2020 3:47 PM
'The river swept him away' - Enock Mpianzi's classmate gives eyewitness account A grade 8 boy who befriended Enock Mpianzi on the school orientation camp describes in detail what happened on the day he drowned. 22 January 2020 1:02 PM
Enock Mpianzi's uncle says family awaiting outcome of autopsy The boy drowned at a Parktown Boys’ High School orientation camp at the Nyati Bush and River Break Lodge in Brits last week. 22 January 2020 11:39 AM
View all Local
How to get rid of non-paying tenants without much of a hassle Dodgy tenants who don’t pay – a perennial headache for landlords. Kieno Kammies interviews credit bureau TPN’s Michelle Dickens. 21 January 2020 2:13 PM
Don't make codeine a prescription drug says pharmacy association ICPA agrees codeine does need to be better controlled because of potential abuse but the prescription route is not the solution. 21 January 2020 2:01 PM
Your expensive medical aid is woefully inadequate, but cheap gap cover helps Despite the huge expense, few medical aids cover members in full when they're hospitalised, leaving them with massive shortfalls. 21 January 2020 1:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Nyati Bush lodge claims 8 facilitators were stationed at river during activity

22 January 2020 3:47 PM
by
Tags:
SAHRC
Parktown Boys High School
Enock Mpianzi
Nyati Bush and River Break
Nyati Bush and River Break Lodge
Daniel Eloff
The lodge where Parktown Boys' High pupil Enock Mpianzi drowned issued a statement on Wednesday.

The lawyer representing the Nyati Bush and Riverbreak lodge says eight facilitators were stationed at the river where Enock Mpianzi was last seen alive during a camp activity.

Daniël Eloff from Hunter Spies Incorporated has been appointed as the legal representative of the Nyati Bush lodge near Brits in North West.

Mpianzi's body was found in the Crocodile River last week after he drowned during an activity which formed part of a Parktown Boys' High School grade eight orientation camp.

RELATED: 'The river swept him away' - Enock Mpianzi's classmate gives eyewitness account

According to Eloff, facilitators immediately responded when it became apparent that pupils had moved to the deep end of the river where the current was stronger.

The instructors and facilitator that were did try and get the kids not to get into th edeep end of the water.

Daniel Eloff, legal representative - Nyati Bush and Riverbreak Lodge

When they were standing at the riverbend, there were 8 facilitators at the water. A lot of the staff member were also there.

Daniel Eloff, legal representative - Nyati Bush and Riverbreak Lodge

These facilitators jumped into the river when they saw the commotion and that the kids were struggling with the current of the river.

Daniel Eloff, legal representative - Nyati Bush and Riverbreak Lodge

RELATED: Enock Mpianzi's uncle says family awaiting outcome of autopsy

He claims that the activity was intended to be a land-based stretcher run, but was adapted to include some time in the shallow waters as requested by school staff.

This, he says, is why no lifejackets were issued.

The school staff said 'Is it not possible to have the stretcher run as part of it, running through the shallow end of a bend of the river?'

Daniel Eloff, legal representative - Nyati Bush and Riverbreak Lodge

It wasn't a water-based activity. It was a land-based activity and they were running through the shallow end.

Daniel Eloff, legal representative - Nyati Bush and Riverbreak Lodge

It wasn't a swimming activity where life jackets were needed.

Daniel Eloff, legal representative - Nyati Bush and Riverbreak Lodge

Furthermore, Eloff claims that the lodge had advised against conducting any activities on Wednesday because the school arrived at the campsite three hours late. However, he says, staff insisted.

The lawyer says Nyati Bush lodge is fully cooperating with authorities and will allow access to the facility to conduct an investigation.

He's cautioned against jumping to conclusion as many questions remain unanswered.

We don't have clarity on what happened and why it happened.

Daniel Eloff, legal representative - Nyati Bush and Riverbreak Lodge

Meanwhile, a grade 8 pupil from Parktown Boys' High school has given his eyewitness account in a statement aired on The Eusebius McKaiser Show.

Read the full Nyati Bush and River Break media statement below:

Nyati Bush and River Break ... by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd

Listen to legal rep in conversation with Clement Manyathela:


22 January 2020 3:47 PM
by
Tags:
SAHRC
Parktown Boys High School
Enock Mpianzi
Nyati Bush and River Break
Nyati Bush and River Break Lodge
Daniel Eloff

More from Local

Enoch

'The river swept him away' - Enock Mpianzi's classmate gives eyewitness account

22 January 2020 1:02 PM

A grade 8 boy who befriended Enock Mpianzi on the school orientation camp describes in detail what happened on the day he drowned.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Enoch

Enock Mpianzi's uncle says family awaiting outcome of autopsy

22 January 2020 11:39 AM

The boy drowned at a Parktown Boys’ High School orientation camp at the Nyati Bush and River Break Lodge in Brits last week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town City CBD by night lights on 123rflocal 123rfpolitics 123rf

Safety in CT CBD: 'You cannot police away poverty'

22 January 2020 10:32 AM

Safety in the Mother City's CBD is always top of mind and key players in the CCID and VRCID discuss how they are getting it right.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Submarine communications cable under the sea 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

[UPDATE] Ship set to depart 6pm Wednesday to fix internet undersea cables

22 January 2020 10:14 AM

Cape Town's internet has been slow due to cable damage and recent strong winds prevented the vessel leaving the harbour to fix it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180308 gavel-2-genericjpg

Deputy accuses Cape Judge President of gross misconduct in formal complaint

21 January 2020 4:44 PM

The deputy of Western Cape High Court judge president John Hlophe alleges that her boss tried to influence judicial appointments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

school-lerners-girl-pupil-shoes-black-uniformjpg

Over 1,000 learners still need placement in Cape schools, says WCED

21 January 2020 3:56 PM

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says school placements have not yet been finalised due to late enrolment and no-shows.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

saps+police+gun+badge+xgold+2012+south+african+police+services.png

JP Smith denies claims of cover-up over footage of SAPS officer shot by City cop

21 January 2020 1:32 PM

The City of Cape Town says it has handed over CCTV footage linked to the killing of a South African Police Service (SAPS) officer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

150609NeilAggett.jpg

Frank Chikane describes the last time he saw Neil Aggett alive in police custody

21 January 2020 11:27 AM

Struggle stalwart Frank Chikane was detained at the same time as Dr Neil Aggett. He recalls how brutally they were treated by police.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Children river rafting adventure 123rflifestyle 123rf

Legal tips and questions to check before signing your child's indemnity form

21 January 2020 7:59 AM

Senior Associate at Webber Wentzel Justin Malherbe explains the scope of indemnity forms and what to look for in the fine print.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

steve-fataar-facebook-picjpg

Roger Lucey remembers the life of SA music legend Steve Fataar

20 January 2020 3:17 PM

Renowned guitarist Steve Fataar died in the early hours of Saturday morning, just hours after performing at a gig in Durban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'The river swept him away' - Enock Mpianzi's classmate gives eyewitness account

Local

Punch-drunk consumers should brace themselves for a VAT hike

Business

Eskom announces new spokesperson: Sikonathi Mantshantsha

Business

EWN Highlights

China warns virus could mutate and spread as death toll rises

22 January 2020 3:17 PM

Govt let us down because we’re poor, say Lily Mine families

22 January 2020 3:15 PM

Magashule: SOEs must be restructured to avoid govt bailouts

22 January 2020 2:16 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA