Nyati Bush lodge claims 8 facilitators were stationed at river during activity
The lawyer representing the Nyati Bush and Riverbreak lodge says eight facilitators were stationed at the river where Enock Mpianzi was last seen alive during a camp activity.
Daniël Eloff from Hunter Spies Incorporated has been appointed as the legal representative of the Nyati Bush lodge near Brits in North West.
Mpianzi's body was found in the Crocodile River last week after he drowned during an activity which formed part of a Parktown Boys' High School grade eight orientation camp.
According to Eloff, facilitators immediately responded when it became apparent that pupils had moved to the deep end of the river where the current was stronger.
The instructors and facilitator that were did try and get the kids not to get into th edeep end of the water.Daniel Eloff, legal representative - Nyati Bush and Riverbreak Lodge
When they were standing at the riverbend, there were 8 facilitators at the water. A lot of the staff member were also there.Daniel Eloff, legal representative - Nyati Bush and Riverbreak Lodge
These facilitators jumped into the river when they saw the commotion and that the kids were struggling with the current of the river.Daniel Eloff, legal representative - Nyati Bush and Riverbreak Lodge
He claims that the activity was intended to be a land-based stretcher run, but was adapted to include some time in the shallow waters as requested by school staff.
This, he says, is why no lifejackets were issued.
The school staff said 'Is it not possible to have the stretcher run as part of it, running through the shallow end of a bend of the river?'Daniel Eloff, legal representative - Nyati Bush and Riverbreak Lodge
It wasn't a water-based activity. It was a land-based activity and they were running through the shallow end.Daniel Eloff, legal representative - Nyati Bush and Riverbreak Lodge
It wasn't a swimming activity where life jackets were needed.Daniel Eloff, legal representative - Nyati Bush and Riverbreak Lodge
Furthermore, Eloff claims that the lodge had advised against conducting any activities on Wednesday because the school arrived at the campsite three hours late. However, he says, staff insisted.
The lawyer says Nyati Bush lodge is fully cooperating with authorities and will allow access to the facility to conduct an investigation.
He's cautioned against jumping to conclusion as many questions remain unanswered.
We don't have clarity on what happened and why it happened.Daniel Eloff, legal representative - Nyati Bush and Riverbreak Lodge
Meanwhile, a grade 8 pupil from Parktown Boys' High school has given his eyewitness account in a statement aired on The Eusebius McKaiser Show.
Read the full Nyati Bush and River Break media statement below:
Nyati Bush and River Break ... by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd
Listen to legal rep in conversation with Clement Manyathela:
