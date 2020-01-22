Eskom announces new spokesperson: Sikonathi Mantshantsha
The power utility made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon.
Mantshantsha was appointed the associate director of the Daily Maverick and Scorpio in July last year.
Before that, he was the deputy editor of the Financial Mail.
He's also hosted a weekly business report called The Finance Week That Was on CapeTalk.
Mantshantsha is known for being a staunch critic of Eskom for its failure to keep the lights on and the effect that has had on economic growth.
In a statement shared on Twitter, CEO André de Ruyter says Mantshantsha's appointment is a move towards cleaning up Eskom's public image.
Mantshantsha replaces Khulu Phasiwe who resigned at the end of April last year.
He will start his duties at the beginning of February.
#EskomMediaStatement— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) January 22, 2020
Sikonathi Mantshantsha appointed as Eskom spokesperson pic.twitter.com/WRn7iB2CuJ
