When insurance claims go wrong

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 06:25
Why there is a separate World Chess Championship for women only
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alexey Root - Lecturer in education at University of Texas
Today at 06:41
Trendspotting Thursdays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
Public Enterprise Committee demands clarity on SAA rescue plan
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Khaya Magaxa - Chairman at The Portfolio Committee of Public Enterprises
Today at 07:22
Boulders wind farm approved
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Peter Pickford
Today at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
Trump latest
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies : India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Director And Mellon Chair In Indian Studies at Centre for Indian Studies in Africa: University of Witwatersrand
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Prominent Parents
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
William Booth
Today at 11:32
Psychology Feature- Beating Negativity
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 09:40
The Naked Scientist strips down the mysteries of life
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of Talk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
'Africa’s richest woman stole hundreds of millions of dollars from her country' A trove of 715 000 files prove that Isabel dos Santos syphoned a breathtaking fortune into offshore accounts, says the ICIJ. 21 January 2020 11:49 AM
'22 richest men have more money than all 600 million African women put together' If Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault – the world’s two richest men – sat on their wealth piled up in $100 bills, they’d be in space! 21 January 2020 10:59 AM
Famine looming: 45m Southern Africans – an all-time record – need food aid "It’s millions! It’s millions! The next stage… is famine," warns Gerald Bourke, a spokesperson for the UN World Food Programme. 20 January 2020 9:49 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Ali Bacher discusses history and future of South African cricket Cricket legend Dr Ali Bacher has seen South African cricket come a long way. He reflects on the country's best bowlers and more. 17 January 2020 5:42 PM
Last season ever at Newlands: ‘We’ve got 7 Springboks and a new playing style' Refilwe Moloto interviews Stormers coach John Dobson and his scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies and flyhalf Damian Willemse. 14 January 2020 9:52 AM
New laws and regulatory body proposed for fitness trainers and gyms Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has called on the public to submit their comments on the draft bill aimed at the fitness industry. 13 January 2020 1:56 PM
View all Sport
SAA CCO downplays flight-shedding, says 'not that many flights cancelled' All airlines review their schedules and cancel and consolidate flights in event of low demand says SAA's Phillip Saunders. 22 January 2020 8:57 AM
Targeting guilty individuals' pension funds could claw back looted state money Justice Ministry spokesperson explains a precedent may be set in the SIU case to the Special tribunal starting on Tuesday. 21 January 2020 1:16 PM
Frank Chikane describes the last time he saw Neil Aggett alive in police custody Struggle stalwart Frank Chikane was detained at the same time as Dr Neil Aggett. He recalls how brutally they were treated by poli... 21 January 2020 11:27 AM
View all Politics
Gender-neutral bathrooms are coming! Would you use them? We must do away with separate toilets for men and women, argues Bonginkosi Madikizela (DA leader in the Western Cape). 22 January 2020 1:27 PM
'22 richest men have more money than all 600 million African women put together' If Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault – the world’s two richest men – sat on their wealth piled up in $100 bills, they’d be in space! 21 January 2020 10:59 AM
By 2025, a good public school will probably cost about R50 000 per year Education inflation is at about 10%, says Old Mutual. The implications are terrifying. Gerald Mwandiambira (CFP) has advice. 20 January 2020 11:52 AM
View all Opinion
Rondebosch Golf Club not suitable for housing, says City of Cape Town The City's mayco member for economic opportunities and asset management, James Vos, explains why the land is " suboptimal". 22 January 2020 5:16 PM
Enock Mpianzi's uncle says family awaiting outcome of autopsy The boy drowned at a Parktown Boys’ High School orientation camp at the Nyati Bush and River Break Lodge in Brits last week. 22 January 2020 11:39 AM
Safety in CT CBD: 'You cannot police away poverty' Safety in the Mother City's CBD is always top of mind and key players in the CCID and VRCID discuss how they are getting it right. 22 January 2020 10:32 AM
View all Local
Trend: Higher salary hikes at bottom (rather than top) end of companies - survey The report says the average salary increase in the country over the last year was 6.2%, reports P-E Corporate Services. 22 January 2020 8:17 AM
How to get rid of non-paying tenants without much of a hassle Dodgy tenants who don’t pay – a perennial headache for landlords. Kieno Kammies interviews credit bureau TPN’s Michelle Dickens. 21 January 2020 2:13 PM
Don't make codeine a prescription drug says pharmacy association ICPA agrees codeine does need to be better controlled because of potential abuse but the prescription route is not the solution. 21 January 2020 2:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business

When insurance claims go wrong

22 January 2020 8:52 PM
by
Tags:
Insurance
Wendy Knowler
claims
consumer matters
Be mindful of what you're disclosing at the time you take out a policy.

It's best to find out exactly what you must disclose to your insurer - and make sure you tell them of any changes in location or career.

Regarding long-term policies such as disability and life - when your circumstances change - when you move cities, change a job - you need to tell your insurers.

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

In this case it involves somebody whose disability claim was rejected on an Absa policy that she took out when she bought her house. The remainder of the bond was going to be paid out. The reason the claim was rejected is... she did not tell the insurers that she changed her profession. I had an assumption that it was the brokers' responsibility to make sure that your information was up to date - but apparently they are not compelled to do it. The clause states that the insured must inform them in writing of a change in occupation. This clause nearly cost her her home.

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist
Image courtesy of: https://www.cheapfullcoverageautoinsurance.com/

Listen to the full report about the insurance policy below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : When insurance claims go wrong


22 January 2020 8:52 PM
by
Tags:
Insurance
Wendy Knowler
claims
consumer matters

More from ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

cereals.jpg

Dietitian rates top cereals based on nutritional value. Here's how they scored

22 January 2020 4:44 PM

What's in your favourite breakfast cereal? Dietician Gaby Jackson unpacks the nutritional content of 15 popular choices.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

multi-prong-plug-wendy-knowlerjfif

Can't use all the sockets of your multi-plug at once? Here's an explanation why

16 January 2020 11:24 AM

Why can't the socket-outlets on multi-plugs be used all at once? Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler looks for answers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

shoprite

Shoprite shrugs off reckless lending charges

15 January 2020 8:19 PM

Shoprite has been found guilty of reckless lending and fined. How serious do companies take such verdicts and fines though?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ecommerce banking

Check your debit orders!

8 January 2020 8:10 PM

Interrogate your debit orders. They often encompass more payments than you think.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zando-logo-facebookjpg

We want our orders! - Irate Zando customers complain about delayed deliveries

18 December 2019 4:55 PM

Online clothing merchant Zando has now apologised for its delayed communication with customers regarding their late orders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

luggage-holiday-travel-suitcase-airport-free-image-pixabay-933487-960-720webp

Jetting off soon? 10 safety tips to protect your luggage from airport thieves

5 December 2019 10:48 AM

Baggage theft is on the rise, especially at OR Tambo International Airport. Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler offers key advice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181123BlackFriday171

Only Germans take Black Friday more seriously than South Africans

28 November 2019 3:52 PM

In South Africa, Black Friday has become a spend-fest of epic proportions, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mincer-minced-meat-ground-beef-bowl-783564-960-720jpg

Beef mince or ground beef? A lesson on food labelling

27 November 2019 3:57 PM

The one meat product is pure beef and the other has ingredients such as water, soya and other flavourants added into the mix.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180831-old-mutual-edjpg

We paid before the family arrived with the body – Old Mutual

21 November 2019 9:25 AM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler investigates after a poor family’s desperation to get a claim paid made headlines.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cellphone security fraud phishing scams hacking 123rfcrime 123rf

12 security tips to keep cellphone info and bank account safe from crooks

20 November 2019 3:48 PM

There have been a number of new cases where victims had their cellphones stolen and discovered their bank accounts were emptied.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'The river swept him away' - Enock Mpianzi's classmate gives eyewitness account

Local

Punch-drunk consumers should brace themselves for a VAT hike

Business

Eskom announces new spokesperson: Sikonathi Mantshantsha

Business

EWN Highlights

Prince Charles says climate change is humanity's greatest threat

22 January 2020 7:55 PM

Deadly CRE outbreak at Tembisa Hospital contained, says MEC Masuku

22 January 2020 7:15 PM

Lesotho PM questioned over wife's murder

22 January 2020 6:55 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA