Dietitian rates top cereals based on nutritional value. Here's how they scored
"Source of 9 Vitamins and Iron!”, “No artificial flavourings”, “Energy Cereal”,“Made with 5 whole grains”,”High in fibre.”
Many colourful cereal boxes claim to have nutritious wholesomeness. But how healthy are they?
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler found herself investigating the nutritional value of cereal when she covered a story on the return of Original Rice Krispies.
Knowler chose 15 different types of cereal, including both the original and the vanilla Rice Krispies, and sent them for testing at the Stellenbosch-based Food and Allergy Consulting and Testing Services (FACTS).
FACTS analysed the nutritional information provided on the 15 cereal packs and rated them according to draft regulation known as the Nutrient Profiling Model (NPM).
This is what FACTS dietician Gaby Jackson found:
Five cereals did not meet the NPM, four of them Kellogg’s products: Unicorn Froot Loops, Strawberry Pops, Coco Pops, and Rice Krispies vanilla.
The fifth product not to make the grade was White Star’s vanilla flavoured instant porridge.
Those of the sample which “passed” are ProNutro Chocolate, Futurelife Chocolate, Weet-Bix, Jungle Oats, Corn Flakes, Kellogg’s Special K, Jungle Crunchalots, Milo Cereal and Honey Cheerios.
Best of the sample was Jungle Oats, followed by Weet-bix, Crunchalots and Special K.
I was expecting far fewer of the breakfast cereals to pass the NPM.Gaby Jackson, registered dietician at FACTS
Every Wednesday, on The Pippa Hudson Show, Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
For more stories visit the ConsumerTalk feature page.
