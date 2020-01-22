How is 'steely' Pravin Gordhan coping under pressure from detractors?
Pravin Gordhan is under pressure from detractors and enemies inside and outside government and the ANC.
He says he is following a mandate given to him by President Cyril Ramaphosa and that he must be left alone to complete his task.
In an interview with News24, Gordhan, the minister of public enterprises, said his motto in 2016, when National Treasury was under assault from state capture formations, was that he wanted to be left alone to do his job.
After I interviewed him yesterday I got the impression that what we are reporting about in the media and the clamour on social media and Twitter, from the EFF, from Julius Malema hammering away at Gordhan...my impression is that it's all white noise. That he is simply ignoring it and getting on with the job. I got the impression that whatever happened at the NEC behind closed doors over the weekend - it certainly was not Gordhan who came second.Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor of In-depth News, News24
His job firstly was to stabilise the utility's (Eskom's) finances. The other half of what needs to be done is stabilising the utility operationally. Gordhan told me that it took him 18 months to get to the depth of the rot at power stations. Proper maintenance simply was not undertaken for almost a decade. Power stations were run into the ground, coupled with an exodus of skills.Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor of In-depth News, News24
Listen to the full interview below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.
This article first appeared on 702 : How is 'steely' Pravin Gordhan coping under pressure from detractors?
More from Business
When insurance claims go wrong
Be mindful of what you're disclosing at the time you take out a policy.Read More
'Scrubbing' the atmosphere and other high-tech climate friendly innovations
Data ssystems use a great deal of energy and tech providers must start reducing emissions.Read More
Naspers plans to sell shares in Prosus - will it decrease the Tencent gap?
Naspers plans to sell about 22 million shares in Prosus - will it decrease the Tencent gap?Read More
Davos 2020: How well did Team South Africa pitch today?
Day two of Davos, where business heavyweights are attending the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum.Read More
Punch-drunk consumers should brace themselves for a VAT hike
It is difficult to see what other options the government has, despite the likely political fallout, says Absa.Read More
Eskom announces new spokesperson: Sikonathi Mantshantsha
Seasoned financial journalist Sikonathi Mantshantsha has been appointed as the national spokesperson of Eskom.Read More
'In SA, if you’re born rich you stay rich and if you’re born poor you stay poor'
Where you’re born – and who your parents are – largely determines your destiny in South Africa, according to the WEF.Read More
'Davos is depressing. SA is barely here! We used to have a dominant position'
South Africa is at risk of becoming irrelevant, warns The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield from the World Economic Forum in Davos.Read More
SAA CCO downplays flight-shedding, says 'not that many flights cancelled'
All airlines review their schedules and cancel and consolidate flights in event of low demand says SAA's Phillip Saunders.Read More
Trend: Higher salary hikes at bottom (rather than top) end of companies - survey
The report says the average salary increase in the country over the last year was 6.2%, reports P-E Corporate Services.Read More