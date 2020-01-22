How is 'steely' Pravin Gordhan coping under pressure from detractors?

Pravin Gordhan is under pressure from detractors and enemies inside and outside government and the ANC.

He says he is following a mandate given to him by President Cyril Ramaphosa and that he must be left alone to complete his task.

In an interview with News24, Gordhan, the minister of public enterprises, said his motto in 2016, when National Treasury was under assault from state capture formations, was that he wanted to be left alone to do his job.

After I interviewed him yesterday I got the impression that what we are reporting about in the media and the clamour on social media and Twitter, from the EFF, from Julius Malema hammering away at Gordhan...my impression is that it's all white noise. That he is simply ignoring it and getting on with the job. I got the impression that whatever happened at the NEC behind closed doors over the weekend - it certainly was not Gordhan who came second. Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor of In-depth News, News24

His job firstly was to stabilise the utility's (Eskom's) finances. The other half of what needs to be done is stabilising the utility operationally. Gordhan told me that it took him 18 months to get to the depth of the rot at power stations. Proper maintenance simply was not undertaken for almost a decade. Power stations were run into the ground, coupled with an exodus of skills. Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor of In-depth News, News24

Pravin Gordhan. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Listen to the full interview below.

