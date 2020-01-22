Naspers plans to sell shares in Prosus - will it decrease the Tencent gap?
Naspers plans to sell about 22 million shares in Prosus to increase the free float of its European-listed Internet spin-off.
The sale is expected to increase the Prosus free float to 27.5%.
Naspers has seen significant interest in Prosus from technology investors.
So if you look at the value of Naspers, it is way less than its sum of the parts. So Naspers is trying to close that gap. Naspers is now selling some of the Prosus assets at a discount to what it's worth to buy back their own Naspers shares in the hope that it will close the discount.Piet Viljoen, Chairman - RECM
The easy way to create value for shareholders would be very simply to unbundle its stake in Tencent. That would release value immediately because shareholders would get the full value of Tencent.Piet Viljoen, Chairman - RECM
Listen to the full interview below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.
More from Business
When insurance claims go wrong
Be mindful of what you're disclosing at the time you take out a policy.Read More
'Scrubbing' the atmosphere and other high-tech climate friendly innovations
Data ssystems use a great deal of energy and tech providers must start reducing emissions.Read More
How is 'steely' Pravin Gordhan coping under pressure from detractors?
Pravin Gordhan, the minister of public enterprises, wants to be left alone to do his job.Read More
Davos 2020: How well did Team South Africa pitch today?
Day two of Davos, where business heavyweights are attending the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum.Read More
Punch-drunk consumers should brace themselves for a VAT hike
It is difficult to see what other options the government has, despite the likely political fallout, says Absa.Read More
Eskom announces new spokesperson: Sikonathi Mantshantsha
Seasoned financial journalist Sikonathi Mantshantsha has been appointed as the national spokesperson of Eskom.Read More
'In SA, if you’re born rich you stay rich and if you’re born poor you stay poor'
Where you’re born – and who your parents are – largely determines your destiny in South Africa, according to the WEF.Read More
'Davos is depressing. SA is barely here! We used to have a dominant position'
South Africa is at risk of becoming irrelevant, warns The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield from the World Economic Forum in Davos.Read More
SAA CCO downplays flight-shedding, says 'not that many flights cancelled'
All airlines review their schedules and cancel and consolidate flights in event of low demand says SAA's Phillip Saunders.Read More
Trend: Higher salary hikes at bottom (rather than top) end of companies - survey
The report says the average salary increase in the country over the last year was 6.2%, reports P-E Corporate Services.Read More