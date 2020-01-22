Rondebosch Golf Club not suitable for housing, says City of Cape Town
The City of Cape Town says the Rondebosch Golf Club is not suitable for development.
Housing activists have long called on officials to redevelop City-owned public land for affordable housing.
The City will soon commence with a public participation process to decide on how the property should be leased.
The City's James Vos explains that the current lease of the Rondebosch Golf Club expires on 1 December 2020.
He says there is an opportunity for the City to "unlock the value" of the golf course to the tune of R6 million per year.
One needs to be mindful that not every tract of city-owned land is suitable for [accomodaton].James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management - City of Cape Town
In this specific instance, the site is suboptimal.James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management - City of Cape Town
The Rondebosch Golf Club is designed to contain the repeated flooding of the Black River, with 50% below the flood line.James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management - City of Cape Town
The Rondebosch Golf Club has a very strong and detailed environmental plan, being many different trees and shrubs - many of them indigenous to the Western Cape - with no less 75 different species of bird.James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management - City of Cape Town
You need these open spaces in your city landscape.James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management - City of Cape Town
According to Vos, the City will be assessing each golf course on City-owned land and opportunities for 'optimal' use.
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
