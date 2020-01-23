'World leaders! Stop making Greta dance in the living room for your amusement'

Refilwe explains the expression 'I'm not your Pop-eye' which emanates from the cartoon character and means, I am not your cartoon, I am not your plaything, I am not your toy.

She plays the audio of what Greta has said as a key-note speaker on the WEF platforms - and says these world leaders are actually making fun of her even though they are giving her a platform.

You remember when your parents used to call you into the lounge when they had guests over...and come dance for their amusement, and then carry on with their adult conversation. They are making you a Pop-eye. Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

For me, that is what the business and political leaders of the world are doing to Greta. They let her on the world stages, with their condescending laughs and in particular this time...They are making her a Pop-eye, because nothing changes. Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

Refilwe says WEF is a powerful gathering of world leaders bringing together business and governments - but no resolutions are [assed and nothing is implemented.

So let's stop making this girl dance in the living room for our amusement - to make us feel like we are doing something. Greta is the ultimate proxy for the rest of the world being taken for a ride. Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

She says these leaders let her on the stage and praise her bravery in speaking in this way to adults, only to do nothing about her proposals.

I feel quite strongly...that I would prefer that the world political and business leaders simply excluded this young lady from their round tables of acquiescence, rather than patronise her in this way. Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

Listen to the interview below: