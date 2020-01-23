'World leaders! Stop making Greta dance in the living room for your amusement'
Refilwe explains the expression 'I'm not your Pop-eye' which emanates from the cartoon character and means, I am not your cartoon, I am not your plaything, I am not your toy.
She plays the audio of what Greta has said as a key-note speaker on the WEF platforms - and says these world leaders are actually making fun of her even though they are giving her a platform.
You remember when your parents used to call you into the lounge when they had guests over...and come dance for their amusement, and then carry on with their adult conversation. They are making you a Pop-eye.Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter
For me, that is what the business and political leaders of the world are doing to Greta. They let her on the world stages, with their condescending laughs and in particular this time...They are making her a Pop-eye, because nothing changes.Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter
Refilwe says WEF is a powerful gathering of world leaders bringing together business and governments - but no resolutions are [assed and nothing is implemented.
So let's stop making this girl dance in the living room for our amusement - to make us feel like we are doing something. Greta is the ultimate proxy for the rest of the world being taken for a ride.Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter
She says these leaders let her on the stage and praise her bravery in speaking in this way to adults, only to do nothing about her proposals.
I feel quite strongly...that I would prefer that the world political and business leaders simply excluded this young lady from their round tables of acquiescence, rather than patronise her in this way.Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter
Listen to the interview below:
More from World
Ugandan climate activist accuses media of racism after Davos photo crop
WEF youth climate delegate Vanessa Nakate was cropped out of a group pic with her white peers, also featuring Greta Thunberg.Read More
Coronavirus: 'SA has all necessary systems in place to identify, isolate cases'
The global number of infections from the 'China virus' now tops 1,300. The NICD's Cheryl Cohen details measures to protect SA.Read More
'Africa’s richest woman stole hundreds of millions of dollars from her country'
A trove of 715 000 files prove that Isabel dos Santos syphoned a breathtaking fortune into offshore accounts, says the ICIJ.Read More
'22 richest men have more money than all 600 million African women put together'
If Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault – the world’s two richest men – sat on their wealth piled up in $100 bills, they’d be in space!Read More
Famine looming: 45m Southern Africans – an all-time record – need food aid
"It’s millions! It’s millions! The next stage… is famine," warns Gerald Bourke, a spokesperson for the UN World Food Programme.Read More
Harry and Meghan to give up royal titles, state funding
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer be working members of the British royal family, announces Buckingham Palace.Read More
Germany to phase out all its coal-fired power stations by 2035
Germany – not the US or China – is set to lead the world into a post-fossil fuel age. Kieno Kammies interviews Steven Beardsley.Read More
Greece removes 'unauthorised' anti-abortion posters that sparked public outrage
The Greek government has ordered the removal of anti-abortion posters installed throughout its underground network in Athens.Read More
China's pneumonia-like outbreak linked to meat and seafood market in Wuhan
Authorities identified a new type of coronavirus as the likely culprit behind a viral outbreak in China. A virologist explains.Read More
CT teen climate activist Ayakha Melithafa headed to Davos - and needs your help
South Africa’s most prominent youth climate activist, Ayakha Melithafa, has been invited to speak at the World Economic Forum.Read More
More from Politics
EFF issues one-line apology to journos after court order
Anton Harber and Thandeka Gqubule won their defamation case over Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's party statement implying links to Stratcom.Read More
Court orders EFF to pay up and apologise to veteran journos for 'Stratcom' claim
The EFF has been ordered to issue an apology and pay the journalists R40,000 in damages each for alleging they were apartheid spies.Read More
WC Judge President John Hlophe must be suspended amid probe - Steenhuisen
John Steenhuisen says the DA wants Cape Judge President John Hlophe suspended pending the outcome of the investigation by the JSC.Read More
Your entire economy was highjacked! How many are in prison? – Richard Quest, CNN
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield conducts a shocking interview with CNN’s Richard Quest at the World Economic Forum in Davos.Read More
[WATCH] Motsepe tells Trump 'Africa loves you', causes Twitter stir
Patrice Motsepe dined with US President Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week.Read More
West Coast wind farm project environmental impact assessment was sound - DEFF
DAFF communications head Albie Modise says it investigated claims made regarding CES report and no truth in allegations was found.Read More
City's arguments for leasing prime Rondebosch land to golf club are 'pathetic'
Nic Spaull and John Maytham discuss his article 'Putting golf club needs before social housing is one way the rich fail the poor'.Read More
Same-sex couple spurned by Beloftebos wedding venue launches #samelove campaign
Sasha-Lee Heekes says their planned legal battle against the discriminatory CT venue is about fighting for equality for all.Read More
DA councillors da Gama, Mathebe suspended without pay - Gauteng MEC
'They are indisciplined and undermined our constitution.' Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile elaborates on the reasons for the decision.Read More
DA lays criminal charges against corruption-accused George mayor
George mayor Melvin Naik has been accused of accepting bribes and interfering in municipal appointment processes to push nepotism.Read More