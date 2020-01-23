Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk
New Eskom CEO says he doesn't want forced retrenchments

23 January 2020 10:53 AM
by
Eskom CEO
Phillip de Wet
Andre de Ruyter
CEO André de Ruyter sat down with Business Insider SA and says 'significant changes' are coming at the beleaguered power utility.

Business Insider SA's associate editor Phillip de Wet interviewed de Ruyter about his to-do list ahead of a crucial Eskom board meeting at the end of this month.

De Wet says he was "relatively impressed" by the new Eskom boss and shares some of the key points from the interview. (Read the full story on Business Insider SA here).

He comes across as someone who is quietly confident, who believes that they can do this job, who thinks that Eskom can be turned around - without major disruption to South Africa.

Phillip de Wet, Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc

RELATED: Eskom announces new spokesperson: Sikonathi Mantshantsha

  • On retrenchments

He's firmly committed to no forced retrenchments at Eskom. However, he talks about the headcount trending down over time, through voluntary retrenchments and people pensioning out.

Phillip de Wet, Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc
  • On managing demand

We know that he wants to focus on demand-side management, something that's fallen by the wayside. He made the example of compact florescent lightbulbs.

Phillip de Wet, Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc
  • On cutting costs

We know that he wants to save money by getting Eskom back on track by doing simple things like not burning that much diesel.

Phillip de Wet, Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:

