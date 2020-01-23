'Act as if you love your children above all else'

Absa is sponsoring Bruce Whitfield at the 2020 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The world’s elites are getting nervous about the climate.

For the first time, the movers and shakers at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos (Switzerland) have listed environmental issues as their top concerns about the 2020s.

The WEF’s “Global Risks Report 2020” looks at the main risks the world will be facing this decade.

More than 750 global experts and decision-makers rank these as the top five global risks in terms of likelihood – they’re all environmental.

Extreme weather events with major damage to property, infrastructure and loss of human life.

Failure of climate-change mitigation and adaptation by governments and businesses.

Human-made environmental damage and disasters, including environmental crime, such as oil spills, and radioactive contamination.

Major biodiversity loss and ecosystem collapse (terrestrial or marine) with irreversible consequences for the environment, resulting in severely depleted resources for humankind as well as industries.

Major natural disasters such as earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanic eruptions, and geomagnetic storms.

It’s wholly unsurprising who uttered the most quotable quotes about the climate crisis this week at WEF:

Klaus Schwab (Chair, WEF) and US President Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum on 21 January 2020. Picture: World Economic Forum/Sikarin Fon Thanachaiary

We must reject the perennial prophets of doom and their predictions of the apocalypse… Fear and doubt is not a good thought process because this is a time for tremendous hope and joy and optimism and action… Donald Trump, President - United States of America

These alarmists always demand the same thing: absolute power to dominate, transform and control every aspect of our lives. We will never let radical socialists destroy our economy, wreck our country or eradicate our liberty. Donald Trump, President - United States of America

Climate activist Greta Thunberg at the World Economic Forum in Davos on 21 January. Picture: World Economic Forum/Sandra Blaser

The facts are clear, but they are still too uncomfortable. You just leave it because you think it’s too depressing and they will give up. But people will not give up. You are the ones who are giving up. Greta Thunberg, climate activist

Act as if you love your children above all else. Greta Thunberg, climate activist

We couldn’t care less about your party politics. From a sustainability perspective, the right, the left and the centre have all failed… No political ideology or economic structure has been able to tackle the environmental and climate emergency and create a cohesive and sustainable world. Greta Thunberg, climate activist

You say, children shouldn’t worry. You say, just leave this to us. We will fix this. We promise we won’t let you down. Don’t be so pessimistic. And then, nothing, silence. Or something worse than silence. Empty words. Greta Thunberg, climate activist

Climate change is now becoming an investment risk… Larry Fink, CEO - BlackRock (world's largest investor)

The climate crisis is way worse than many realize, and intensifying way faster than people appreciate… it’s a challenge to our moral imagination… Al Gore, climate activist

This article first appeared on 702 : 'Act as if you love your children above all else'