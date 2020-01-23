Streaming issues? Report here
'Approval of Boulders Wind Farm equal to placing 45 turbines on Table Mountain'

23 January 2020 11:52 AM
by
Tags:
Cape West Coast
Peter Pickford
Boulders Wind Farm
Cape Columbine Conservancy
GrootPaternoster Nature Reserve
Shelley Point Home Owners' Association
Peter Pickford says go-ahead for West Coast project a classic example of govt rushing a development, not considering consequences.

In view of the country's ongoing electricity crisis, it's a good idea for government to fast track renewable energy projects, right?

But the go-ahead granted this week, in principle, for the massive Boulders Wind farm on the scenic Cape West Coast has met with an outcry from the groups that have been opposing the development since Day One.

RELATED: Proposed West Coast wind farm could jeopardise tourism, says Peter Pickford

To find out more about the community's objections, Refilwe Moloto speaks to wildlife author and photographer Peter Pickford, who represents three major groups - the Cape Columbine Conservancy, GrootPaternoster Nature Reserve and the Shelley Point Home Owners’ Association.

He emphasizes that the community is 100% behind government's renewable energy drive but that it has to be approached "properly".

Pickford maintains that the approval of the Boulders Wind Farm is a classic example of rushing a project without considering the consequences.

The 140 megawatt development in the Paternoster and St Helena Bay area will see the erection of around 45 turbines standing 160m tall in the near future.

A view of the Langebaan lagoon from Kraalbaai in the West Coast National Park. Picture: Zunaid Ismael/EWN

Let us not sacrifice all other aspects of the country's growth just so we can satisfy one aspect. And the Boulders Wind Farm is precisely the circumstance. We are threatening a lot of livelihoods, a lot of jobs.

Peter Pickford, Environmental author and photographer

Tourism is the biggest industry on the West Coast peninsula. The area we're talking about - Paternoster, St. Helena Bay, Vredenburg, Saldanha - they are the crux of West Coast tourism

Peter Pickford, Environmental author and photographer

We have a national park, we have 13 nature reserves and the question the locals are asking is why are you threatening this instead of looking at alternative sites.

Peter Pickford, Environmental author and photographer

Pickford says the community is questioning the validity of the impact assessments that were carried out.

He quotes the government saying in their approval statement that adequate consideration was given to the comments of interested and affected parties, but maintains this is absolutely not the case.

We have 1,362 people that supported the motion of no confidence. We have ten people who opposed it. What we are saying is that government is not listening to us.

Peter Pickford, Environmental author and photographer

That's a national heritage. It's one of the most beautiful sites in the country... The approval of the Boulders Wind Farm is tantamount to putting the same amount of turbines on Table Mountain.

Peter Pickford, Environmental author and photographer

Why not choose a site on the outskirts of a place where there are less people and will be less environmental impact, especially on the bird population, he asks. And where, obviously, it would be less of an eyesore.

Pickford also maintains that the figures government's quoted supporting its approval in terms of the creation of both permanent and temporary jobs, is questionable.

Listen to his impassioned argument in the audio below:

