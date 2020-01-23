DA lays criminal charges against corruption-accused George mayor
The Democratic Alliance (DA) has laid criminal charges against its George mayor Melvin Naik who has been fingered in a forensic report on corruption.
The party laid charges at the George police station on Tuesday and informed Naik of the intention to suspend him.
The embattled mayor was given 72 hours to respond and give reasons as to why he should not be suspended.
The DA’s Geordin Hill-Lewis says there are two very serious findings against Naik in the forensic report.
It's alleged that he received more than half a million in bribes for a municipal waste tender in 2016/7.
The allegation is that roughly R600,000 in bribes were received for the tnders related to that contract,Geordin Hill-Lewis, DA's constituency head for George
It's also alleged that the mayor and other senior officials interfered in municipal appointments to appoint a family member of the mayor to work on the waste project.
He's not suspended yet. We issued a notice of intention to suspend him.Geordin Hill-Lewis, DA's constituency head for George
The forensic report contains very serious allegations, that are substantiated, of corruption and maladministration.Geordin Hill-Lewis, DA's constituency head for George
The [forensic] report actually instructed that the matter be handed to SAPS for criminal investigation.Geordin Hill-Lewis, DA's constituency head for George
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
