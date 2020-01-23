I've been asked to speak for Eskom, not spin for them - Sikonathi Mantshantsha
Sikonathi Mantshantsha says the time has come for him to "fight the system" from the inside.
The seasoned financial journalist is the new national spokesperson of Eskom and begins his duties in February.
We've done our best to try and fight the system outside... Now, the time has come for me to do the same and contribute from inside and help Eskom regain its credibility.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, incoming Eskom spokesperson
RELATED: Eskom announces new spokesperson: Sikonathi Mantshantsha
Mantshantsha is known for being a staunch critic of Eskom for its failure to keep the lights on and the effect that has had on economic growth.
But he's adamant that he won't' be drawn into pushing political 'spin'.
I have been asked to speak for Eskom, not spin for Eskom.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, incoming Eskom spokesperson
When it comes to Eskom, I will be making my contribution to the decision-making structures inside Eskom.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, incoming Eskom spokesperson
He tells CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies that he still stands by his opinions and statements about mismanagement at the struggling power supplier.
Mantshantsha maintains that Eskom crooks must be arrested and prosecution or corruption and treason charges.
RELATED: Eskom saboteurs are the empty suits that are running SA - Sikonathi Mantshantsha
The new spokesman says he'll communicate Eskom's challenges transparently and clearly in a bid to help restore the utility's credibility.
I have been writing for 15 years at five different publications. I have been making a contribution to the people of South Africa to try and arrest the rot of corruption and criminal networks that are running the state.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, incoming Eskom spokesperson
Hopefully, [Eskom] will get to the state where it can proactively communicate to the people of South Africa and tell them exactly what is going on.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, incoming Eskom spokesperson
Listen to Sikonathi Mantshantsha chat with Kieno Kammies about his new gig:
More from Business
People are buying tinned air for R330 per can. We’re not kidding
Vitality Air (from Canada) bottles air in the Swiss Alps then sells it for $23 a can. It’s like The Lorax (Dr Seuss), but real.Read More
Cheapest new car in South Africa: 'Well-built and a lot of car for the price'
The Mahindra KUV100 is the most affordable new car in South Africa. Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena took it for a drive.Read More
'Approval of Boulders Wind Farm equal to placing 45 turbines on Table Mountain'
Peter Pickford says go-ahead for West Coast project a classic example of govt rushing a development, not considering consequences.Read More
New Eskom CEO says he doesn't want forced retrenchments
CEO André de Ruyter sat down with Business Insider SA and says 'significant changes' are coming at the beleaguered power utility.Read More
'Act as if you love your children above all else'
For the first time, the World Economic Forum ranks the climate crisis as the main risk the world will be facing this decade.Read More
When insurance claims go wrong
Be mindful of what you're disclosing at the time you take out a policy.Read More
'Scrubbing' the atmosphere and other high-tech climate friendly innovations
Data ssystems use a great deal of energy and tech providers must start reducing emissions.Read More
How is 'steely' Pravin Gordhan coping under pressure from detractors?
Pravin Gordhan, the minister of public enterprises, wants to be left alone to do his job.Read More
Naspers plans to sell shares in Prosus - will it decrease the Tencent gap?
Naspers plans to sell about 22 million shares in Prosus - will it decrease the Tencent gap?Read More
Davos 2020: How well did Team South Africa pitch today?
Day two of Davos, where business heavyweights are attending the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum.Read More