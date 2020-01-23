I've been asked to speak for Eskom, not spin for them - Sikonathi Mantshantsha

Sikonathi Mantshantsha says the time has come for him to "fight the system" from the inside.

The seasoned financial journalist is the new national spokesperson of Eskom and begins his duties in February.

We've done our best to try and fight the system outside... Now, the time has come for me to do the same and contribute from inside and help Eskom regain its credibility. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, incoming Eskom spokesperson

RELATED: Eskom announces new spokesperson: Sikonathi Mantshantsha

Mantshantsha is known for being a staunch critic of Eskom for its failure to keep the lights on and the effect that has had on economic growth.

But he's adamant that he won't' be drawn into pushing political 'spin'.

I have been asked to speak for Eskom, not spin for Eskom. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, incoming Eskom spokesperson

When it comes to Eskom, I will be making my contribution to the decision-making structures inside Eskom. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, incoming Eskom spokesperson

He tells CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies that he still stands by his opinions and statements about mismanagement at the struggling power supplier.

Mantshantsha maintains that Eskom crooks must be arrested and prosecution or corruption and treason charges.

RELATED: Eskom saboteurs are the empty suits that are running SA - Sikonathi Mantshantsha

The new spokesman says he'll communicate Eskom's challenges transparently and clearly in a bid to help restore the utility's credibility.

I have been writing for 15 years at five different publications. I have been making a contribution to the people of South Africa to try and arrest the rot of corruption and criminal networks that are running the state. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, incoming Eskom spokesperson

Hopefully, [Eskom] will get to the state where it can proactively communicate to the people of South Africa and tell them exactly what is going on. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, incoming Eskom spokesperson

Listen to Sikonathi Mantshantsha chat with Kieno Kammies about his new gig: