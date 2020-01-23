I've been asked to speak for Eskom, not spin for them - Sikonathi Mantshantsha

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 20:10
Tech Conversations had at the World Economic Forum with Nazaren Ebrahim
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 20:25
Hiking in the Wind with Tim Lundy
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tim Lundy
Today at 21:15
More than two, an honest conversation about Polyamory
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Elizabeth Retief - Poly Amory SA rep
Today at 21:45
Freestyle Saturdays an emerging creative community.
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nathaniel Witbooi
Tomorrow at 06:25
Be more than involved at school... be engaged!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andisiwe Hlungwane - Programme Lead for DGMT’s Teacher Support Network and Empowering Parents Initiative
Tomorrow at 06:41
this week's isiXhosa word is... IMFITSHIMFITSHI
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 07:07
DAFF responds to criticism on Boulders Wind Farm approval
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Albi Modise - Head Of Communications at Department Environmental Affairs
Tomorrow at 08:07
Trailblazer - Matthew Mole
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matthew Mole:
Tomorrow at 08:21
Chef's Corner : Evan Coosner
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Evan Coosner - Head Chef / Ginger Blossom Consulting
Tomorrow at 09:40
The Naked Scientist strips down the mysteries of life
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Tomorrow at 09:50
Strandfontein Beach Film Shoot By- Law Controversy
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mario Oostendorp - Chairperson at Strandfontein
Tomorrow at 10:08
DW NEWS
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 10:33
Poisoning of Trees Planted by COCT
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Tomorrow at 10:45
Judge John Hlope must be Suspended
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
John Steenhuisen - Leader of the opposition in Parliament at ...
Tomorrow at 11:05
The Corruption Perceptions Index 2019
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 11:32
Bhai's Cafe
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 11:45
Finance week That Was
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha
No Items to show
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
'World leaders! Stop making Greta dance in the living room for your amusement' Refilwe Moloto weighs in on the way leaders respond to Greta Thunberg's key-note address at the World Economic Forum. 23 January 2020 8:35 AM
'Africa’s richest woman stole hundreds of millions of dollars from her country' A trove of 715 000 files prove that Isabel dos Santos syphoned a breathtaking fortune into offshore accounts, says the ICIJ. 21 January 2020 11:49 AM
'22 richest men have more money than all 600 million African women put together' If Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault – the world’s two richest men – sat on their wealth piled up in $100 bills, they’d be in space! 21 January 2020 10:59 AM
View all World
Why is there is a separate World Chess Championship for women? The Women's World Chess Championship is underway. Here’s why we separate men and women when physical strength doesn’t matter. 23 January 2020 1:07 PM
[WATCH] Ali Bacher discusses history and future of South African cricket Cricket legend Dr Ali Bacher has seen South African cricket come a long way. He reflects on the country's best bowlers and more. 17 January 2020 5:42 PM
Last season ever at Newlands: ‘We’ve got 7 Springboks and a new playing style' Refilwe Moloto interviews Stormers coach John Dobson and his scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies and flyhalf Damian Willemse. 14 January 2020 9:52 AM
View all Sport
View all Politics
Why is there is a separate World Chess Championship for women? The Women's World Chess Championship is underway. Here’s why we separate men and women when physical strength doesn’t matter. 23 January 2020 1:07 PM
Cheapest new car in South Africa: 'Well-built and a lot of car for the price' The Mahindra KUV100 is the most affordable new car in South Africa. Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena took it for a drive. 23 January 2020 11:55 AM
Gender-neutral bathrooms are coming! Would you use them? We must do away with separate toilets for men and women, argues Bonginkosi Madikizela (DA leader in the Western Cape). 22 January 2020 1:27 PM
View all Opinion
View all Local
Wire whale trash-eater could be rolled out on more Cape beaches Environmental activist Karoline Hanks reports back on the success of the Kakapo Project in Noordhoek and her other initiatives. 23 January 2020 3:54 PM
I'm lucky to have parents who always supported my creativity - Maya Spector The Cape Town musician and her US foreign policy expert father Brooks Spector join Kieno Kammies in studio. 23 January 2020 1:14 PM
Gender-neutral bathrooms are coming! Would you use them? We must do away with separate toilets for men and women, argues Bonginkosi Madikizela (DA leader in the Western Cape). 22 January 2020 1:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
People are buying tinned air for R330 per can. We’re not kidding Vitality Air (from Canada) bottles air in the Swiss Alps then sells it for $23 a can. It’s like The Lorax (Dr Seuss), but real. 23 January 2020 2:32 PM
I've been asked to speak for Eskom, not spin for them - Sikonathi Mantshantsha Incoming spokesman Sikonathi Mantshantsha says he'll continue contributing to the people of SA through his appointment at Eskom. 23 January 2020 12:31 PM
Cheapest new car in South Africa: 'Well-built and a lot of car for the price' The Mahindra KUV100 is the most affordable new car in South Africa. Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena took it for a drive. 23 January 2020 11:55 AM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business

I've been asked to speak for Eskom, not spin for them - Sikonathi Mantshantsha

23 January 2020 12:31 PM
by
Tags:
Eskom
Sikonathi Mantshantsha
spokesperson
Incoming spokesman Sikonathi Mantshantsha says he'll continue contributing to the people of SA through his appointment at Eskom.

Sikonathi Mantshantsha says the time has come for him to "fight the system" from the inside.

The seasoned financial journalist is the new national spokesperson of Eskom and begins his duties in February.

We've done our best to try and fight the system outside... Now, the time has come for me to do the same and contribute from inside and help Eskom regain its credibility.

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, incoming Eskom spokesperson

RELATED: Eskom announces new spokesperson: Sikonathi Mantshantsha

Mantshantsha is known for being a staunch critic of Eskom for its failure to keep the lights on and the effect that has had on economic growth.

But he's adamant that he won't' be drawn into pushing political 'spin'.

I have been asked to speak for Eskom, not spin for Eskom.

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, incoming Eskom spokesperson

When it comes to Eskom, I will be making my contribution to the decision-making structures inside Eskom.

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, incoming Eskom spokesperson

He tells CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies that he still stands by his opinions and statements about mismanagement at the struggling power supplier.

Mantshantsha maintains that Eskom crooks must be arrested and prosecution or corruption and treason charges.

RELATED: Eskom saboteurs are the empty suits that are running SA - Sikonathi Mantshantsha

The new spokesman says he'll communicate Eskom's challenges transparently and clearly in a bid to help restore the utility's credibility.

I have been writing for 15 years at five different publications. I have been making a contribution to the people of South Africa to try and arrest the rot of corruption and criminal networks that are running the state.

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, incoming Eskom spokesperson

Hopefully, [Eskom] will get to the state where it can proactively communicate to the people of South Africa and tell them exactly what is going on.

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, incoming Eskom spokesperson

Listen to Sikonathi Mantshantsha chat with Kieno Kammies about his new gig:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


23 January 2020 12:31 PM
by
Tags:
Eskom
Sikonathi Mantshantsha
spokesperson

More from Business

Vitality Air

People are buying tinned air for R330 per can. We’re not kidding

23 January 2020 2:32 PM

Vitality Air (from Canada) bottles air in the Swiss Alps then sells it for $23 a can. It’s like The Lorax (Dr Seuss), but real.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mahindra KUV100

Cheapest new car in South Africa: 'Well-built and a lot of car for the price'

23 January 2020 11:55 AM

The Mahindra KUV100 is the most affordable new car in South Africa. Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena took it for a drive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

130520WindFarm.jpg

'Approval of Boulders Wind Farm equal to placing 45 turbines on Table Mountain'

23 January 2020 11:52 AM

Peter Pickford says go-ahead for West Coast project a classic example of govt rushing a development, not considering consequences.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191119-andre-de-ruyter-edjpg

New Eskom CEO says he doesn't want forced retrenchments

23 January 2020 10:53 AM

CEO André de Ruyter sat down with Business Insider SA and says 'significant changes' are coming at the beleaguered power utility.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

children-diversity-multiracial-friendships-kids-smiling-school-creche-class123rf

'Act as if you love your children above all else'

23 January 2020 10:48 AM

For the first time, the World Economic Forum ranks the climate crisis as the main risk the world will be facing this decade.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

insurance-policyjpg

When insurance claims go wrong

22 January 2020 8:52 PM

Be mindful of what you're disclosing at the time you take out a policy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

climate-change-droughtjpeg

'Scrubbing' the atmosphere and other high-tech climate friendly innovations

22 January 2020 8:27 PM

Data ssystems use a great deal of energy and tech providers must start reducing emissions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskompresser_0638

How is 'steely' Pravin Gordhan coping under pressure from detractors?

22 January 2020 7:48 PM

Pravin Gordhan, the minister of public enterprises, wants to be left alone to do his job.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

170811naspersjpg

Naspers plans to sell shares in Prosus - will it decrease the Tencent gap?

22 January 2020 7:37 PM

Naspers plans to sell about 22 million shares in Prosus - will it decrease the Tencent gap?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

davos7jpg

Davos 2020: How well did Team South Africa pitch today?

22 January 2020 7:13 PM

Day two of Davos, where business heavyweights are attending the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Blue Rock water park hit by another drowning tragedy, and now faces legal action

Local

New Eskom CEO says he doesn't want forced retrenchments

Business

Cheapest new car in South Africa: 'Well-built and a lot of car for the price'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Schoolgirl dies after being run over by bus in Diepsloot

23 January 2020 6:31 PM

Nzimande wants smooth registration process for tertiary education academic year

23 January 2020 6:15 PM

After venue refuses to host wedding, same-sex couple heads to CT court

23 January 2020 5:30 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA