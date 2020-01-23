Cheapest new car in South Africa: 'Well-built and a lot of car for the price'

The Mahindra KUV100 is the cheapest car you can buy brand-new in South Africa.

Image credit: mahindra.co.za

Pippa Hudson interviewed motoring journalist Ciro de Siena, who recently took the car for a test-drive.

For the price (the version he drove costs only R142 000) he found the car to be well built.

De Siena praised the large boot but found the interior quite weird and dated.

It’s a curious car. It’s sort of somewhere between a hatchback and an SUV. It’s got decent ground clearance. It seems like it’s built fairly robustly. These cars are built for India where the demands on cars are greater than, say, the European market… it felt very well built. Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

I found the interior very curious. The gearshift and handbrake – one of the old pull-and-twist ones you would find on an Isuzu in the 80s - is on the dashboard. It felt very old fashioned, but it did the job. Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

It’s a very deep boot with a nice size, but the lip was very high. If you battle to get heavy loads above waist height, it’s not going to be a convenient car for you. Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

For R135 000 – it’s quite a lot of car! The one I tested was R142 000… a pretty solid choice. Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.