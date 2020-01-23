Streaming issues? Report here
I'm lucky to have parents who always supported my creativity - Maya Spector

23 January 2020 1:14 PM
by
Tags:
prominent parents
US foreign policy expert Brooks Spector
Maya Spector
The Cape Town musician and her US foreign policy expert father Brooks Spector join Kieno Kammies in studio.

Brooks Spector is well known to CapeTalk listeners as the US foreign policy expert helping to make sense of what is happening in Trumpland.

But the associate editor at the Daily Maverick, who hails from the US, is also a proud dad of two grown-up daughters.

In the weekly "prominent parents" slot, Kieno Kammies is joined by Brooks and his daughter Maya Spector, an up and coming musician who lives in Cape Town.

He agrees that her musical talents as well as those of her sister (a fine artist and music teacher living in the US) do not emanate from their father.

Spector's wife is a musician and music teacher who's exhibited her own talents around the world.

I like to sing, but I can't do it... We were living in a small flat in Washington, so I'm singing in the shower and my neighbours literally banged on the door and asked if the cat was hurt!

Brooks Spector, US foreign policy expert and associate editor - Daily Maverick

Maya credits her father for impressing upon his children that they should do what they love.

That's really an incredible thing and supportive thing for an artist to grow up with. My sister and I are incredibly lucky to have had parents that constantly supported everything that we did creatively.

Maya Spector, Musician

The task, if you're a parent, is to sit down and say: You have to understand this is one nasty, hard road. It's not 'A Star is Born'.

Brooks Spector, US foreign policy expert and associate editor - Daily Maverick

But if you're passionate about it and you really want to commit yourself to it, we'll support you - financially if we can, but emotionally, without question, but you have to give your best.

Brooks Spector, US foreign policy expert and associate editor - Daily Maverick

Maya agrees that her parents did not sugarcoat the creative road, or their children's talents. The two siblings were always encouraged to work harder.

Not that you're not going to make it, but actually spend some more time practising, expanding yourself and trying to grow not just in music, but in arts and in culture.

Maya Spector, Musician

I learned that a lot from my father, the inclusiveness of understanding a lot of things - that will make you a better artist.

Maya Spector, Musician

And here is Brooks' final comment on the choice to remain in South Africa:

If I didn't think there were positive things to be said, I'd be gone... I really do think that there is a lot that can be done properly, but the key is there isn't as much time as people think because the world is a whole lot more competitive than people think it is.

Brooks Spector, US foreign policy expert and associate editor - Daily Maverick

Listen to the conversation on Today with Kieno Kammies:

Images: Brooks Spector and Maya Spector on Facebook


