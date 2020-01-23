Why is there is a separate World Chess Championship for women?

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 20:10
Tech Conversations had at the World Economic Forum with Nazaren Ebrahim
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 20:25
Hiking in the Wind with Tim Lundy
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tim Lundy
Today at 21:15
More than two, an honest conversation about Polyamory
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Elizabeth Retief - Poly Amory SA rep
Today at 21:45
Freestyle Saturdays an emerging creative community.
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nathaniel Witbooi
Tomorrow at 06:25
Be more than involved at school... be engaged!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andisiwe Hlungwane - Programme Lead for DGMT’s Teacher Support Network and Empowering Parents Initiative
Tomorrow at 06:41
this week's isiXhosa word is... IMFITSHIMFITSHI
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 07:07
DAFF responds to criticism on Boulders Wind Farm approval
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Albi Modise - Head Of Communications at Department Environmental Affairs
Tomorrow at 08:07
Trailblazer - Matthew Mole
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matthew Mole:
Tomorrow at 08:21
Chef's Corner : Evan Coosner
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Evan Coosner - Head Chef / Ginger Blossom Consulting
Tomorrow at 09:40
The Naked Scientist strips down the mysteries of life
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Tomorrow at 09:50
Strandfontein Beach Film Shoot By- Law Controversy
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mario Oostendorp - Chairperson at Strandfontein
Tomorrow at 10:08
DW NEWS
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 10:33
Poisoning of Trees Planted by COCT
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Tomorrow at 10:45
Judge John Hlope must be Suspended
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
John Steenhuisen - Leader of the opposition in Parliament at ...
Tomorrow at 11:05
The Corruption Perceptions Index 2019
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 11:32
Bhai's Cafe
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 11:45
Finance week That Was
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha
No Items to show
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
'World leaders! Stop making Greta dance in the living room for your amusement' Refilwe Moloto weighs in on the way leaders respond to Greta Thunberg's key-note address at the World Economic Forum. 23 January 2020 8:35 AM
'Africa’s richest woman stole hundreds of millions of dollars from her country' A trove of 715 000 files prove that Isabel dos Santos syphoned a breathtaking fortune into offshore accounts, says the ICIJ. 21 January 2020 11:49 AM
'22 richest men have more money than all 600 million African women put together' If Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault – the world’s two richest men – sat on their wealth piled up in $100 bills, they’d be in space! 21 January 2020 10:59 AM
View all World
Why is there is a separate World Chess Championship for women? The Women's World Chess Championship is underway. Here’s why we separate men and women when physical strength doesn’t matter. 23 January 2020 1:07 PM
[WATCH] Ali Bacher discusses history and future of South African cricket Cricket legend Dr Ali Bacher has seen South African cricket come a long way. He reflects on the country's best bowlers and more. 17 January 2020 5:42 PM
Last season ever at Newlands: ‘We’ve got 7 Springboks and a new playing style' Refilwe Moloto interviews Stormers coach John Dobson and his scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies and flyhalf Damian Willemse. 14 January 2020 9:52 AM
View all Sport
Same-sex couple spurned by Beloftebos wedding venue launches #samelove campaign Sasha-Lee Heekes says their planned legal battle against the discriminatory CT venue is about fighting for equality for all. 23 January 2020 5:22 PM
DA councillors da Gama, Mathebe suspended without pay - Gauteng MEC 'They are indisciplined and undermined our constitution.' Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile elaborates on the reasons for the decision. 23 January 2020 2:24 PM
DA lays criminal charges against corruption-accused George mayor George mayor Melvin Naik has been accused of accepting bribes and interfering in municipal appointment processes to push nepotism. 23 January 2020 11:28 AM
View all Politics
Why is there is a separate World Chess Championship for women? The Women's World Chess Championship is underway. Here’s why we separate men and women when physical strength doesn’t matter. 23 January 2020 1:07 PM
Cheapest new car in South Africa: 'Well-built and a lot of car for the price' The Mahindra KUV100 is the most affordable new car in South Africa. Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena took it for a drive. 23 January 2020 11:55 AM
Gender-neutral bathrooms are coming! Would you use them? We must do away with separate toilets for men and women, argues Bonginkosi Madikizela (DA leader in the Western Cape). 22 January 2020 1:27 PM
View all Opinion
Same-sex couple spurned by Beloftebos wedding venue launches #samelove campaign Sasha-Lee Heekes says their planned legal battle against the discriminatory CT venue is about fighting for equality for all. 23 January 2020 5:22 PM
Festive road fatalities down by 10%, but speedsters remain a big problem Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula released the 2019/20 festive season road safety report on Thursday. 23 January 2020 4:34 PM
WCED: Limited number of teachers will be allocated to tackle school overcrowding A parent has told CapeTalk that there are 62 children in a classroom at her son's primary school in Mitchells Plain. 23 January 2020 4:11 PM
View all Local
Wire whale trash-eater could be rolled out on more Cape beaches Environmental activist Karoline Hanks reports back on the success of the Kakapo Project in Noordhoek and her other initiatives. 23 January 2020 3:54 PM
I'm lucky to have parents who always supported my creativity - Maya Spector The Cape Town musician and her US foreign policy expert father Brooks Spector join Kieno Kammies in studio. 23 January 2020 1:14 PM
Gender-neutral bathrooms are coming! Would you use them? We must do away with separate toilets for men and women, argues Bonginkosi Madikizela (DA leader in the Western Cape). 22 January 2020 1:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
I've been asked to speak for Eskom, not spin for them - Sikonathi Mantshantsha Incoming spokesman Sikonathi Mantshantsha says he'll continue contributing to the people of SA through his appointment at Eskom. 23 January 2020 12:31 PM
When insurance claims go wrong Be mindful of what you're disclosing at the time you take out a policy. 22 January 2020 8:52 PM
'Scrubbing' the atmosphere and other high-tech climate friendly innovations Data ssystems use a great deal of energy and tech providers must start reducing emissions. 22 January 2020 8:27 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Opinion
arrow_forward
Sport

Why is there is a separate World Chess Championship for women?

23 January 2020 1:07 PM
by
Tags:
Shanghai
Chess
University of Texas
Refilwe Moloto
Women's World Chess Championship
Ju Wenjun
Aleksandra Goryachkina
Vladivostok
Alexey Root
The Women's World Chess Championship is underway. Here’s why we separate men and women when physical strength doesn’t matter.

The 2020 Women's World Chess Championship is well underway.

It’s contested by defending champion Ju Wenjun from China and Russian Aleksandra Goryachkina.

The match takes place between 3 January and 26 January in two parts, one in Shanghai and one in Vladivostok.

The competition so far has been exciting and evenly matched.

Woman holding queen over king in a checkmate position. Image: 123rf.com

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Alexey Root, a lecturer in education at the University of Texas.

Root teaches a course in “chess in education”.

Moloto asked why there’s a separate world chess championship for men and women when there’s no physicality involved.

Playing with both men and women is the norm… only about 10% of the tournaments I’ve played in have been restricted to women only.

Alexey Root, lecturer in education - University of Texas

You could ask the same question, ‘Why is there a South African championship?’ We like to compare ourselves to people who share some characteristics with us. South Africans like to know who the best chess player in South Africa is… and there’s also an interest in knowing who the best female chess player is.

Alexey Root, lecturer in education - University of Texas

In open tournaments… in the US, only about 14% are women, a record high…

Alexey Root, lecturer in education - University of Texas

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


23 January 2020 1:07 PM
by
Tags:
Shanghai
Chess
University of Texas
Refilwe Moloto
Women's World Chess Championship
Ju Wenjun
Aleksandra Goryachkina
Vladivostok
Alexey Root

More from Opinion

Mahindra KUV100

Cheapest new car in South Africa: 'Well-built and a lot of car for the price'

23 January 2020 11:55 AM

The Mahindra KUV100 is the most affordable new car in South Africa. Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena took it for a drive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Man woman male female bathroom toilet pee restroom

Gender-neutral bathrooms are coming! Would you use them?

22 January 2020 1:27 PM

We must do away with separate toilets for men and women, argues Bonginkosi Madikizela (DA leader in the Western Cape).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

education-africa-girl-child-literacy-school-learning-knowledge-teaching-123rf

'22 richest men have more money than all 600 million African women put together'

21 January 2020 10:59 AM

If Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault – the world’s two richest men – sat on their wealth piled up in $100 bills, they’d be in space!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

School learner pupil reading classroon 123rfeducation 123rflifestyle 123rf

By 2025, a good public school will probably cost about R50 000 per year

20 January 2020 11:52 AM

Education inflation is at about 10%, says Old Mutual. The implications are terrifying. Gerald Mwandiambira (CFP) has advice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200117enockgif

'Enock Mpianzi is dead, simply because he was small and unseen'

20 January 2020 11:48 AM

CapeTalk presenter Lester Kiewit shares his heartfelt and moving thoughts on the tragic death of the young Parktown High pupil.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Malawi.jpg

Famine looming: 45m Southern Africans – an all-time record – need food aid

20 January 2020 9:49 AM

"It’s millions! It’s millions! The next stage… is famine," warns Gerald Bourke, a spokesperson for the UN World Food Programme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dont-fuck-with-cats-netflixpng

[REVIEW] Why you should binge-watch 'Don’t F**k with Cats' on Netflix

17 January 2020 2:24 PM

"I was convinced it wasn’t real. It was only after the 2nd episode that I realised this actually happened," says Mvelase Peppetta.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Homeless unemployed poverty

Telkom to retrench 3000: 'Unemployment now worse than during Great Depression'

16 January 2020 11:32 AM

We’re starting to see capitulation [by companies giving up on the economy recovering], says Nedbank Chief Economist Dennis Dykes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

religion-peace-religious-symbols-islam-budaism-buddhism-christianity-hindu-123rf

Religion in schools: What should we replace it with?

16 January 2020 10:17 AM

“Let’s create something not based on religion but on ways of being in the world. It could unify us,” says Lisa Joshua Sonn.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banana-with-condom-yellow-background-Safe-sex-concept-STI-STD-sexuality- 123rf

Sex education: 'Parents will be shocked'

13 January 2020 11:18 AM

Support material for teachers is "really causing consternation", warns Basil Manuel, President of teacher union Naptosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Sport

ali-bacher-john-studiojfif

[WATCH] Ali Bacher discusses history and future of South African cricket

17 January 2020 5:42 PM

Cricket legend Dr Ali Bacher has seen South African cricket come a long way. He reflects on the country's best bowlers and more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

siya-kolisijpg

Last season ever at Newlands: ‘We’ve got 7 Springboks and a new playing style'

14 January 2020 9:52 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Stormers coach John Dobson and his scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies and flyhalf Damian Willemse.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190219-exercise-gym-traininjpg

New laws and regulatory body proposed for fitness trainers and gyms

13 January 2020 1:56 PM

Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has called on the public to submit their comments on the draft bill aimed at the fitness industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Desiree Ellis

Star coach Desiree Ellis dedicates CAF Award to Banyana team

9 January 2020 3:23 PM

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis was crowned the Women's African Coach of the Year for the second year in a row.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cassiem-2jpg

Meet Boeta Cassiem, the legendary ice cream vendor who makes Newlands come alive

8 January 2020 12:46 PM

Cape Town icon Boeta Cassiem reflects on his amazing innings as the premier ice cream vendor at Newlands Stadium.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cricket-ball-sport-123rfjpg

4-day Test cricket: Do we need it, or has the world gone completely bonkers?

8 January 2020 11:32 AM

We’ve just seen an absolutely cracking five-day Test match, says Adam Gilchrist. Why change? It's all about the money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191227-nic-dlamini2-edjpg

SA cyclist Nic Dlamini in positive spirits and hasn't ruled out 2020 Olympic bid

6 January 2020 4:25 PM

Nic Dlamini's calendar for the 2020 season will be decided after his medical team gives out a final prognosis later this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pepe-dos-santos-facebookjpg

SA has skilled soccer players, what we need is good coaches - Pepe dos Santos

5 January 2020 3:10 PM

The soccer legend on local football and his style of coaching for the up-and-coming Cape Town Chiefs team.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

donne-van-doesburghjpg

Meet the captain who led SA's women's ice hockey team to victory at world champs

20 December 2019 3:30 PM

South Africa's women’s ice hockey team claimed gold in division three at the recent World Championships in Bulgaria.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ice cream cone melting hot warm weather scoop summer ice-cream

Most popular stories on CapeTalk in November 2019 (a fascinating lookback)

18 December 2019 11:05 AM

These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk as year started drawing to a close in 2019.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Blue Rock water park hit by another drowning tragedy, and now faces legal action

Local

New Eskom CEO says he doesn't want forced retrenchments

Business

Cheapest new car in South Africa: 'Well-built and a lot of car for the price'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Schoolgirl dies after being run over by bus in Diepsloot

23 January 2020 6:31 PM

Nzimande wants smooth registration process for tertiary education academic year

23 January 2020 6:15 PM

After venue refuses to host wedding, same-sex couple heads to CT court

23 January 2020 5:30 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA