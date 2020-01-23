Blue Rock water park hit by another drowning tragedy, and now faces legal action

There's been another drowning at the Blue Rock Adventure Park in Somerset West this week.

A Russian male scuba diver drowned on Wednesday during an exercise with the Jack Chest Diving School, which uses a section of Blue Rock for its specialised training.

The details around the incident remain sketchy.

It's alleged that the man was five metres underwater when he apparently took off his dive mask.

Blue Rock owner and director Lukas Reichmuth has told CapeTalk that a diving instructor, who was with the victim at the time, tried to assist and resuscitate him without success.

Blue Rock has released a brief statement on its Facebook page, confirming the incident.

Company taking legal action linked to drowning case in December

Six weeks ago, Blue Rock made headlines after 28-year-old Thando Mpande drowned in a quarry at the watersport facility while attending a year-end function with his company, Splashworks SA.

The tragic drowning revived many questions about the safety measures at the adventure park and calls for tighter regulation.

Colleagues and eyewitnesses claimed that Blue Rock management failed to act and had no safety procedures in place, including lifeguards.

Splashworks SA has informed CapeTalk that it's now building a legal case against Blue Rock over poor health and safety mechanisms.

In an effort to hold Blue Rock accountable, Splashworks SA had initially reached out to municipal officials but was told that they had no jurisdiction over the private facility.

Splashworks SA's marketing boss Chantal Crampton says they will now take the legal route, following the latest drowning case.

She's called on the public to submit any information about previous drowning incidents at the facility.

After hearing about what happened yesterday, we've decided that we are going to follow the legal route. Chantal Crampton, Sales and marketing director - Splashworks SA

We would like to appeal to all listeners, who have any information pertaining to the [latest] drowning, our drowning, or any drowning that they've experienced where health and safety was a concern, to please contact us. Chantal Crampton, Sales and marketing director - Splashworks SA

In 2018, Blue Rock was under the spotlight when a 20-year-old man drowned. In 2016, a 9-year-old girl also drowned while swimming at the resort.

If you have any information to share with Splashworks, email it to lisa@splashworks.co.za with the subject line 'My Blue Rock Story'.

