DA councillors da Gama, Mathebe suspended without pay - Gauteng MEC
Both the DA's former speaker of Johannesburg, Vasco da Gama, and the Tshwane speaker Katlego Mathebe have been suspended without pay for breaching the code of conduct for councillors.
Mathebe has been suspended for six months after her failure to preside over a council meeting.
Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile describes da Gama as a "delinquent" over his 2019 decision to postpone the vote for a new Johannesburg mayor. His suspension is for three months.
RELATED: DA accuses Lebohang Maile of using 'words of bullies' on speaker Vasco da Gama
Maile elaborates on the reasons for the suspensions on The Midday Report.
They are indisciplined and also undermined our constitution and the laws that govern the running of our municipalities.Lebogang Maile, Gauteng Cogta MEC
Clement Manyathela asks Maile what the implications are for the council?
Council is not made by a speaker. It's made by councillors who are elected by an electorate. She [Mathebe] is but one of the councillors and she's just suspended for six months.Lebogang Maile, Gauteng Cogta MEC
In the interim, the council will be convened and the municipal manager will be able to convene the next council meeting, at which point the meeting will deliberate on whether to have an interim speaker whilst she's on special leave or on suspension, or remove her.Lebogang Maile, Gauteng Cogta MEC
For more detail, listen to the interview below:
