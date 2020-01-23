People are buying tinned air for R330 per can. We’re not kidding

There is a booming demand for bottled air.

Canada’s Vitality Air is raking it in by selling canned air taken from the Swiss Alps.

They sell for about R330 ($23) a can, giving you about a minute’s worth of oxygen.

Image credit: vitalityair.com

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Ryan McFadyen, cofounder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.

We’re fortunate in South Africa; our air quality is relatively good. Cape Town gets a [Global Air Quality Index] score of 30 [out of 1000]. So, we have very good air quality. Ryan McFadyen, cofounder - Have You Heard

In South Africa, Sasolburg has the worst score [141 out of 1000 on the Global Air Quality Index]. Ryan McFadyen, cofounder - Have You Heard

China is horrific! Shanghai has a score of 824! Every breath you take is toxic! It’s the equivalent of smoking 55 cigarettes per day. Macedonia is even worse. Some parts of Australia are sitting at 999! Ryan McFadyen, cofounder - Have You Heard

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

Watch this "commercial" for bottled air from the movie The Lorax: