People are buying tinned air for R330 per can. We’re not kidding
There is a booming demand for bottled air.
Canada’s Vitality Air is raking it in by selling canned air taken from the Swiss Alps.
They sell for about R330 ($23) a can, giving you about a minute’s worth of oxygen.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Ryan McFadyen, cofounder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.
We’re fortunate in South Africa; our air quality is relatively good. Cape Town gets a [Global Air Quality Index] score of 30 [out of 1000]. So, we have very good air quality.Ryan McFadyen, cofounder - Have You Heard
In South Africa, Sasolburg has the worst score [141 out of 1000 on the Global Air Quality Index].Ryan McFadyen, cofounder - Have You Heard
China is horrific! Shanghai has a score of 824! Every breath you take is toxic! It’s the equivalent of smoking 55 cigarettes per day. Macedonia is even worse. Some parts of Australia are sitting at 999!Ryan McFadyen, cofounder - Have You Heard
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Watch this "commercial" for bottled air from the movie The Lorax:
More from Business
I've been asked to speak for Eskom, not spin for them - Sikonathi Mantshantsha
Incoming spokesman Sikonathi Mantshantsha says he'll continue contributing to the people of SA through his appointment at Eskom.Read More
Cheapest new car in South Africa: 'Well-built and a lot of car for the price'
The Mahindra KUV100 is the most affordable new car in South Africa. Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena took it for a drive.Read More
'Approval of Boulders Wind Farm equal to placing 45 turbines on Table Mountain'
Peter Pickford says go-ahead for West Coast project a classic example of govt rushing a development, not considering consequences.Read More
New Eskom CEO says he doesn't want forced retrenchments
CEO André de Ruyter sat down with Business Insider SA and says 'significant changes' are coming at the beleaguered power utility.Read More
'Act as if you love your children above all else'
For the first time, the World Economic Forum ranks the climate crisis as the main risk the world will be facing this decade.Read More
When insurance claims go wrong
Be mindful of what you're disclosing at the time you take out a policy.Read More
'Scrubbing' the atmosphere and other high-tech climate friendly innovations
Data ssystems use a great deal of energy and tech providers must start reducing emissions.Read More
How is 'steely' Pravin Gordhan coping under pressure from detractors?
Pravin Gordhan, the minister of public enterprises, wants to be left alone to do his job.Read More
Naspers plans to sell shares in Prosus - will it decrease the Tencent gap?
Naspers plans to sell about 22 million shares in Prosus - will it decrease the Tencent gap?Read More
Davos 2020: How well did Team South Africa pitch today?
Day two of Davos, where business heavyweights are attending the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Wire whale trash-eater could be rolled out on more Cape beaches
Environmental activist Karoline Hanks reports back on the success of the Kakapo Project in Noordhoek and her other initiatives.Read More
I'm lucky to have parents who always supported my creativity - Maya Spector
The Cape Town musician and her US foreign policy expert father Brooks Spector join Kieno Kammies in studio.Read More
Cheapest new car in South Africa: 'Well-built and a lot of car for the price'
The Mahindra KUV100 is the most affordable new car in South Africa. Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena took it for a drive.Read More
Gender-neutral bathrooms are coming! Would you use them?
We must do away with separate toilets for men and women, argues Bonginkosi Madikizela (DA leader in the Western Cape).Read More
Trend: Higher salary hikes at bottom (rather than top) end of companies - survey
The report says the average salary increase in the country over the last year was 6.2%, reports P-E Corporate Services.Read More
How to get rid of non-paying tenants without much of a hassle
Dodgy tenants who don’t pay – a perennial headache for landlords. Kieno Kammies interviews credit bureau TPN’s Michelle Dickens.Read More
Don't make codeine a prescription drug says pharmacy association
ICPA agrees codeine does need to be better controlled because of potential abuse but the prescription route is not the solution.Read More
Your expensive medical aid is woefully inadequate, but cheap gap cover helps
Despite the huge expense, few medical aids cover members in full when they're hospitalised, leaving them with massive shortfalls.Read More
Legal tips and questions to check before signing your child's indemnity form
Senior Associate at Webber Wentzel Justin Malherbe explains the scope of indemnity forms and what to look for in the fine print.Read More
Here's how Microsoft plans to be carbon negative by 2030
Software superpower Microsoft announces various plans to cut its own carbon emissions by more than half over the next 10 years.Read More