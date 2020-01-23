Streaming issues? Report here
Wire whale trash-eater could be rolled out on more Cape beaches

23 January 2020 3:54 PM
by
Tags:
Kakapo Project
beach pollution
Supa
cleaning up ocean trash
Karoline Hanks
Environmental activist Karoline Hanks reports back on the success of the Kakapo Project in Noordhoek and her other initiatives.

A wire whale on Noordhoek beach's been receiving a lot of attention, and a lot of beach trash through its open blowhole.

That was the whole idea when Karoline Hanks launched the Kakapo Project to minimise beach and ocean pollution in her community.

The environmentalist and founder of Single Use Plastic Alternatives (Supa) says it works because it's an awareness campaign that gets the community involved.

RELATED: Environmentalist Karoline Hanks hell-bent on curbing Cape's plastic footprint

It's not just us paying our two guys with community funds as we've got going as well, Project Noordhoeked... In the last couple of months we've removed 22 full garbage bags out of her belly. That's trash that would have been on the beach and possibly re-circulated into the ocean.

Karoline Hanks, Environmentalist and founder - Supa

It's amazing to see... Everyone is so positive, you know young people adding a bag - we've got an honesty box with upcycled bags - taking a bag, filling it up and putting the bag back.

Karoline Hanks, Environmentalist and founder - Supa

Over the Christmas period it got full so quickly and you can see that it's beach trash because of the sand.

Karoline Hanks, Environmentalist and founder - Supa

Hanks says the City of Cape Town is thinking of rolling out the wire whale trash-eater across more beaches.

I've worked closely with the City. One particular person who helped us re-position her is very keen to roll this out on all sorts of other beaches as well. Down the line that may well happen.

Karoline Hanks, Environmentalist and founder - Supa

Hanks also gives an update on another project to remove dog poo for use in a worm composting system, started mid-2019.

In that time we're pretty confident we've removed 600 kg of dog faeces. We're trying to perfect the composting of that.

Karoline Hanks, Environmentalist and founder - Supa

The idea there is that people use these tried and tested compostable bags or the poop scoops that we provide [to place it in bins provided].

Karoline Hanks, Environmentalist and founder - Supa

She encourages Capetonians to set up systems like these in their own communities.

Find out more about some of Hanks' initiatives on the Supa Facebook page and Project Noordhoeked.

For more info, take a listen:

Images: Project Noordhoeked on Facebook


