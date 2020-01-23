WCED: Limited number of teachers will be allocated to tackle school overcrowding

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says it will allocate a small number of teachers to overcrowded Cape schools once it's conducted a snap survey next week.

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says the department can only deploy additional teachers once the official enrollment numbers are tallied up next week Wednesday.

Hammond explains that the WCED has to wait until 10 days into the new school year to confirm the final placement figures.

At the beginning of the year, we do set aside some teaching posts to accommodate growth in certain areas... The teachers are limited. They Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson

We have made it no secret that we do have a shortage of teachers in this province because of budget cuts. Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson

