This is how you should invest your money for the next decade
Where should one invest money in these uncertain times - fixed savings, local or international shares, property or bonds?
Warren Ingram, wealth planner, shares advice with The Money Show.
I looked at the past decade to see what has done really well and what has done really badly. If you look at the 2010s, it was the era of big tech companies, they absolutely dominated. For me that's the starting point of looking at the next decade.Warren Ingram, financial adviser, wealth planner
Maybe it's time to look at emerging markets again. It depends on how large, how educated and how productive your population is. We should not get too fixated on South Africa and say well that's how all emerging markets are.Warren Ingram, financial adviser, wealth planner
Always have good global exposure. But I'd be careful of buying bonds in the US, Europe, the UK and Japan.Warren Ingram, financial adviser, wealth planner
Listen to the full interview with Warren below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.
This article first appeared on 702 : This is how you should invest your money for the next decade
More from Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Need some help with your 2020 personal finance goals?
Do you need some help to set your financial goals this year?Read More
How to know if your finances are on track after a lousy year
How do you measure if you are financially on track after a lousy year?Read More
Considering emigration? Financial planner discusses the affordability of leaving
Can you afford to leave South Africa? Certified Financial Planner (CFP) Barry O'Mahony on what to consider before deciding.Read More
Schools don’t teach personal finance - how to raise a future millionaire
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) on how to raise financially free children.Read More
Karatbars – is it a scam? The case for and against…
Bruce Whitfield interviews senior Karatbars representatives, a financial advisor and someone who was invited to its conference.Read More
Why you should ignore (conventional) personal finance advice before retirement
Most personal finance advisors suggest reducing “risk” a year or two before retirement. Ignore them, reckons Warren Ingram.Read More
Formula for calculating how much you need to never have to earn a salary again
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram on how to determine your “financial freedom number”. There's a simple formula.Read More
Considering divorce? How to avoid getting poorer in the process
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram warns that divorce almost always destroys wealth. Here’s how to not lose your money.Read More
Enjoy life and save for the future by splitting income using the '50/15/5 rule'
You only live once — personal finance guru Warren Ingram on divvying up your income if you're not the budgeting type.Read More
How to start saving and investing money
Unless you're über-rich, saving money is a must. But it’s not easy. Arabile Gumede talks to personal finance expert Warren Ingram.Read More