Where should one invest money in these uncertain times - fixed savings, local or international shares, property or bonds?

Warren Ingram, wealth planner, shares advice with The Money Show.

I looked at the past decade to see what has done really well and what has done really badly. If you look at the 2010s, it was the era of big tech companies, they absolutely dominated. For me that's the starting point of looking at the next decade. Warren Ingram, financial adviser, wealth planner

Maybe it's time to look at emerging markets again. It depends on how large, how educated and how productive your population is. We should not get too fixated on South Africa and say well that's how all emerging markets are. Warren Ingram, financial adviser, wealth planner

Always have good global exposure. But I'd be careful of buying bonds in the US, Europe, the UK and Japan. Warren Ingram, financial adviser, wealth planner

pixabay.com, 2019

Listen to the full interview with Warren below.

This article first appeared on 702 : This is how you should invest your money for the next decade