Festive road fatalities down by 10%, but speedsters remain a big problem
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says the department has met its target to decrease road fatalities by 10% over the festive period.
Mbalula and officials from the Road Traffic Management Corporation addressed the media on the festive season road safety report on Thursday.
According to the minister, the number of fatalities between 1 December and 15 January had decreased from in 1 789 fatalities in 2018/19 to 1 617 fatalities in 2019/2020 festive season.
In addition, fatal crashed were reduced by 3%, reports EWN's Kgomotso Modis.
However, the report still revealed a disturbingly high number of traffic offences over this period, including speeding.
The most fines issued were for speeding at 58,669, followed by driving without a licence with 26,16 fines.
Driving without fastening seatbelt accounted for 25,786 fines and driving unlicensed vehicles at 32,481.
— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) January 23, 2020
We are still seeing very disturbing figures that tell of South Africans that don't take the rules of the road very seriously.Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Listen to the EWN update:
