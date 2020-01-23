SAA has been placed in business rescue and this is placing SA Express at risk.

Transport and logistics company Ziegler has filed an urgent court application to place SA Express under business rescue.

It says the airline owes it R113 million for services rendered.

SA Express is separate from SAA but both fall under the department of public enterprises.

We're all well aware of the challenges SA Express has been facing for some time. they're facing three other liquidation applications. It's going to be interesting when they file their answering affidavit in those proceedings to see what they base their opposition on. Justine Hoppe, Senior Legal Counsel in the Business Rescue department - Mazars

Liquidation brings with it a whole range of ramifications to suppliers and employees. In the case of SA Express simply going straight to liquidation would be the way to go but you have to balance all considerations. Justine Hoppe, Senior Legal Counsel in the Business Rescue department - Mazars

Listen to the full interview below.

This article first appeared on 702 : Is SA Express next in line for business rescue?