Positioning your business for success

23 January 2020 8:25 PM
by
Tags:
small business
sme
Positioning your business for success - what does this phrase even mean?

You have to distinguish yourself amongst all the noise from competitors.

You need clean, clear positioning.

Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business Accelerator, gives handy tips to small business entrepreneurs.

It's never been easier to start a business but it's never been harder to reach people. Today there's so much noise - how many emails do you get? How often are you spammed? Sites collect data. Third party cookies create an extensive amount of noise. You instinctively trust fewer people. In all that noise, if you don't position yourself and say - this is how I can be of value to you the customer - it's a non-starter. You need good, clean, clear positioning.

Pavlo Phitidis, founder - Aurik Business Accelerator

Positioning is clarity of purpose. Whatever you do, whatever product or service makes the impact of your business. You have to fight to define the thing that makes you special. Customers must see what you do even though there are other players in the market. With clean clear positioning, if you understand how to build it right, it makes cutting through the noise easier.

Pavlo Phitidis, founder - Aurik Business Accelerator

Listen to the sound clip below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Positioning your business for success


