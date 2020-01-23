Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:25
Be more than involved at school... be engaged!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andisiwe Hlungwane - Programme Lead for DGMT's Teacher Support Network and Empowering Parents Initiative
Today at 06:41
this week's isiXhosa word is... IMFITSHIMFITSHI
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Today at 07:07
DAFF responds to criticism on Boulders Wind Farm approval
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Albi Modise - Head Of Communications at Department Environmental Affairs
Today at 07:22
Should political viewpoints be banned from Olympic games?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof David Rowe
Today at 08:07
Trailblazer - Matthew Mole
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matthew Mole:
Today at 08:21
Chef's Corner : Evan Coosner
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Evan Coosner - Head Chef / Ginger Blossom Consulting
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist strips down the mysteries of life
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 09:50
Strandfontein Beach Film Shoot By- Law Controversy
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mario Oostendorp - Chairperson at Strandfontein
Today at 10:08
DW NEWS
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Poisoning of Trees Planted by COCT
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Today at 10:45
Judge John Hlope must be Suspended
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
John Steenhuisen - Leader of the opposition in Parliament at ...
Today at 11:05
The Corruption Perceptions Index 2019
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Bhai's Cafe
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Finance week That Was
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha
City's arguments for leasing prime Rondebosch land to golf club are 'pathetic'

23 January 2020 6:32 PM
by
Tags:
Nic Spaull
Cape Town social housing
City of Cape Town
Rondebosch Golf Club
Nic Spaull and John Maytham discuss his article 'Putting golf club needs before social housing is one way the rich fail the poor'.

The City of Cape Town regularly comes under fire for not prioritising the desperate need for social housing closer to the city centre above other perceived priorities.

Now Dr Nic Spaull's penned a scathing article about the City's "indefensible" decision to renew the 10-year lease of the Rondebosch Golf Club rather than use the land for social housing.

The opinion piece by the senior researcher in the economics department at Stellenbosch University is titled Putting golf club needs before social housing is one way the rich fail the poor.

RELATED: CoCT's lack of commitment to inner city social housing 'utter nonsense'

The City's arguments, according to Alderman James Vos (Mayco member for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management) include that part of the land falls below the 50-year floodline.

Another is that Rondebosch Golf Club is "at the forefront of the Cape Town golfing community in driving transformation and development in the sport".

Spaull finds this difficult to stomach:

It's absolutely insane that the reason why we should leave 45 rugby fields' worth of land available - even if only 20 fields' worth of public land in Rondebosch is actually able to be built on - the reason why we shouldn't do that is because there are 300 black golfers that like to use that facility.

Nic Spaull, Senior researcher - Stellenbosch University economics department

For most Capetonians, when we hear that there's a golf club right next door, when there's no reason why that specific land needs to be a golf club, that there's no social housing that the DA or the City of Cape Town has built in the CBD in the post-apartheid era or ever - it makes no sense why they would continue to do this.

Nic Spaull, Senior researcher - Stellenbosch University economics department

The arguments are pathetic, to be honest.

Nic Spaull, Senior researcher - Stellenbosch University economics department

Listen to his fiery argument in conversation with Afternoon Drive host John Maytham below:


