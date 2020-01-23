City's arguments for leasing prime Rondebosch land to golf club are 'pathetic'
The City of Cape Town regularly comes under fire for not prioritising the desperate need for social housing closer to the city centre above other perceived priorities.
Now Dr Nic Spaull's penned a scathing article about the City's "indefensible" decision to renew the 10-year lease of the Rondebosch Golf Club rather than use the land for social housing.
The opinion piece by the senior researcher in the economics department at Stellenbosch University is titled Putting golf club needs before social housing is one way the rich fail the poor.
The City's arguments, according to Alderman James Vos (Mayco member for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management) include that part of the land falls below the 50-year floodline.
Another is that Rondebosch Golf Club is "at the forefront of the Cape Town golfing community in driving transformation and development in the sport".
Spaull finds this difficult to stomach:
It's absolutely insane that the reason why we should leave 45 rugby fields' worth of land available - even if only 20 fields' worth of public land in Rondebosch is actually able to be built on - the reason why we shouldn't do that is because there are 300 black golfers that like to use that facility.Nic Spaull, Senior researcher - Stellenbosch University economics department
For most Capetonians, when we hear that there's a golf club right next door, when there's no reason why that specific land needs to be a golf club, that there's no social housing that the DA or the City of Cape Town has built in the CBD in the post-apartheid era or ever - it makes no sense why they would continue to do this.Nic Spaull, Senior researcher - Stellenbosch University economics department
The arguments are pathetic, to be honest.Nic Spaull, Senior researcher - Stellenbosch University economics department
Listen to his fiery argument in conversation with Afternoon Drive host John Maytham below:
