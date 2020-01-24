City pleads for info that could help catch gum tree poisoners
The City of Cape Town has asked residents to come forward with any information about the malicious poisoning of trees in parts of the city.
A large gum tree in Wessels Road, Kenilworth, was poisoned earlier this month. It was planted almost 100 years ago.
The tree, which forms part of the historical landscape of Kenilworth, will have to be removed.
In October last year, nine gum trees along Racecourse Road in Durbanville were targeted.
The City's Zahid Badroodien says a criminal case has been opened with the South African Police Service (SAPS).
Badroodien, the mayco member for community services and health, says herbicide is typically sprayed on the trees or poured at the base of the trees.
He explains that historical trees have been targeted as well as trees in residential areas.
Officials suspect that many of the cases are linked to disputes or unresolved complaints about nuisance trees encroaching on residential property.
However, Badroodie has warned residents that taking the law into their own hands is illegal.
It's historical large trees which have been planted almost 100 years ago... and on the other hand, we have trees in residential areas that have also been poisoned by, one would assume, the residents in the area.Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town
In residential areas, trees are sometimes seen as a nuisance in terms of the branch coverage of a particular property and the leaves that fall in the road and properties as well.Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town
He's called on residents to report any suspicious activity.
No one has been arrested. My plea is to the residents in these areas. If anyone has seen any activity that they may find suspicious, please report it immediately.Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town
Members of the public who may have any information on the poising of trees can send an email to the City Arborist at arborist@capetown.gov.za.
Residents can also call the City’s emergency number by phoning 107 from a landline, or 021 480 7700 from a cellphone.
Alternatively, they can report the matter to SAPS where a case has been opened by officials.
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
More from Local
Refugee mediation 'has born no fruit' as City of Cape Town due back in court
The court case between the City of Cape Town and the refugees living in the Central Methodist Church heads back to court next week.Read More
Strandfontein ratepayers slam City of CT for bending the rules for film crews
A film crew has occupied a section of Strandfontein Beach. Residents claim that bylaws don't seem to apply when movies are filmed.Read More
Lesufi suspends Parktown Boys’ High principal Malcolm Williams
It has emerged that Gauteng Education Dept had not authorised the Parktown Boys' school grade 8 camp at Nyati lodge near Brits.Read More
WC Judge President John Hlophe must be suspended amid probe - Steenhuisen
John Steenhuisen says the DA wants Cape Judge President John Hlophe suspended pending the outcome of the investigation by the JSC.Read More
[LATEST] Internet cable repair ship to arrive on Tuesday
Cape Town's internet has been slow due to cable damage and recent strong winds prevented the vessel leaving the harbour to fix it.Read More
West Coast wind farm project environmental impact assessment was sound - DAFF
DAFF communications head Albie Modise says it investigated claims made regarding CES report and no truth in allegations was found.Read More
City's arguments for leasing prime Rondebosch land to golf club are 'pathetic'
Nic Spaull and John Maytham discuss his article 'Putting golf club needs before social housing is one way the rich fail the poor'.Read More
Same-sex couple spurned by Beloftebos wedding venue launches #samelove campaign
Sasha-Lee Heekes says their planned legal battle against the discriminatory CT venue is about fighting for equality for all.Read More
Festive road fatalities down by 10%, but speedsters remain a big problem
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula released the 2019/20 festive season road safety report on Thursday.Read More
WCED: Limited number of teachers will be allocated to tackle school overcrowding
A parent has told CapeTalk that there are 62 children in a classroom at her son's primary school in Mitchells Plain.Read More