[WATCH] Motsepe tells Trump 'Africa loves you', causes Twitter stir
One of South Africa's richest and most powerful men Patrice Motsepe dined with the US president in Davos and had this to say.
…And all we wanted to say is that Africa loves America, Africa loves you. We want America to do well, we want you to do well. The success of America is the success of the rest of the world.Patrice Motsepe, CEO - African Rainbow Minerals
What is Mr Motsepe saying entlek? 🥺🥺pic.twitter.com/tuWPfpZ511— K G A L E M A N G ® (@ThePlugConnec) January 24, 2020
Patrice Motsepe is very intelligent and knows why he said what he said as a business man so liberals and commi bandits must just sit down pic.twitter.com/zaB7aWasu0— Aah!! Jola 🇿🇦 (@CirocDavid) January 24, 2020
Needless to say, Twitter had lots of strong reactions...
