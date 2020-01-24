WC Judge President John Hlophe must be suspended amid probe - Steenhuisen

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen says Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe should be suspended following the allegations made against him.

Hlophe has been accused of gross misconduct, court rigging, nepotism and abuse of power in an official complaint lodged by his deputy.

Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath submitted a 14-page affidavit to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) detailing her complaint against Hlophe and his wife, judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe.

Steenhuisen says the allegations suggest that Hlophe undermined the principle of equality before the law.

These are very serious allegations that have been made. They are not frivolous. John Steenhuisen, DA leader

These are allegations that relate to how the judge president has allocated people to cases that have now created the very serious perception of bias. John Steenhuisen, DA leader

Given the fact that many of the complaints arise from within his own bench, it is very important that he is not able to interfere with any investigation that takes place. John Steenhuisen, DA leader

He claims that Hlophe has been "politically protected" for years after having survived the 2008 complaint of gross misconduct against him by Constitutional Court judges.

