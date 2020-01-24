Lesufi suspends Parktown Boys’ High principal Malcolm Williams

The principal of Parktown Boys’ High School, Malcolm Williams, has been suspended with immediate effect.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says it appears that there was serious negligence on the part of the school and the Nyati Bush and Riverbreak lodge where Enock Mpianzi drowned last week.

Lesufi briefed the media on Friday amid an ongoing investigation into the 13-year-old boy's tragic death.

#EnochMpianzi Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi briefing the media. KM pic.twitter.com/jUgMygvPF7 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 24, 2020

It’s been a week since Mpianzi's body was found in the Crocodile River.

According to Lesufi, the department had not authorised the school trip to the lodge near Brits in North West.

The department has also suspended the officials from the district offices who were working on approving the trip.

#EnochMpianzi Lesufi says the school had to inform the district of it's trip, 3 months prior to the trip. He says by the time the trip took place, the district had not approved the trip and the school notified the district of the trip less than 3 months prior. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 24, 2020

The MEC has also decided to cancel an upcoming Parktown Boys school trip to Bloemfontein this month.

He says the department will also review all scheduled trips by schools in the province.

