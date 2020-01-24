The 50th annual World Economic Forum is about to end. It’s been a weird one

Absa is sponsoring Bruce Whitfield at the 2020 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The 2020 World Economic Forum is concluding on Friday afternoon.

The theme this year – the 50th annual meeting - was “Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World”.

It’s been, at times, a weird one.

What must be the most bizarre confrontation in the history of WEF - a 17-year-old Swedish girl vs the President of the United States – was the most mentioned aspect of the gathering in Davos on social media around the world.

The words “climate change”, “climate emergency” and “climate crisis” trended on Twitter throughout.

For South Africa, the affair was more than a bit depressing.

Team SA’s presence was barely felt.

CapeTalk presenter Refilwe Molo interviewed The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on his last day at Davos.

At the beginning of the week, I was very grumpy about Team SA’s shoddy appearance here at Davos… However, Team South Africa – from a corporate perspective – has really relished the opportunity of being reminded of… stakeholder capitalism… and the role of the company for agitating for political progress and social change… Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

Very little Asian participation at Davos this year. I found that most interesting… Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

