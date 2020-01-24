The 50th annual World Economic Forum is about to end. It’s been a weird one

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield conducts a shocking interview with CNN’s Richard Quest at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
The 2020 World Economic Forum is concluding on Friday afternoon.
The theme this year – the 50th annual meeting - was “Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World”.
It’s been, at times, a weird one.
What must be the most bizarre confrontation in the history of WEF - a 17-year-old Swedish girl vs the President of the United States – was the most mentioned aspect of the gathering in Davos on social media around the world.
The words “climate change”, “climate emergency” and “climate crisis” trended on Twitter throughout.
For South Africa, the affair was more than a bit depressing.
Team SA’s presence was barely felt.
CapeTalk presenter Refilwe Molo interviewed The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on his last day at Davos.
At the beginning of the week, I was very grumpy about Team SA’s shoddy appearance here at Davos… However, Team South Africa – from a corporate perspective – has really relished the opportunity of being reminded of… stakeholder capitalism… and the role of the company for agitating for political progress and social change…Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show
Very little Asian participation at Davos this year. I found that most interesting…Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show
Here are some highlights of our coverage this week:
South Africa is at risk of becoming irrelevant, warns The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield from the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Where you’re born – and who your parents are – largely determines your destiny in South Africa, according to the WEF.
If Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault – the world’s two richest men – sat on their wealth piled up in $100 bills, they’d be in space!
Watch Donald Trump do battle with Greta Thunberg over climate change:
