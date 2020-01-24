Court orders EFF to pay up and apologise to veteran journos for 'Stratcom' claim

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has been ordered to apologise for comments claiming that veteran journalists Anton Harber and Thandeka Gqubule were Stratcom agents.

The party has to pay the journalists R40 000 in damages each after losing a defamation case in the Johannesburg High Court.

The court has also ordered them to pay Harber and Gqubule's legal costs.

Judge Lebogang Modiba has ordered the EFF to publish an apology within 24 hours on all its platforms.

He ruled that EFF party spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi had defamed them in a party statement alleging that the journalists were apartheid-era spies.

Harber says he's very pleased with the court ruling which he describes as a "victory for truth".

It defends our name. It defends journalism from attacks of this sort. Prof Anton Harber, Founder - Weekly Mail (now the Mail & Guardian)

It's a victory for truth and for the attempts to stop public figures from making unsubstantiated and defamatory statements. Prof Anton Harber, Founder - Weekly Mail (now the Mail & Guardian)

They've been asked to publish an apology on all the platforms on which they published what they shared. Prof Anton Harber, Founder - Weekly Mail (now the Mail & Guardian)

Listen to Prof Anton Harber shares his reaction to the court ruling: