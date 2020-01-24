Strandfontein ratepayers slam City of CT for bending the rules for film crews

The Strandfontein community has raised concerns about a movie being filmed on a section of a beach in the area.

The Strandfontein Ratepayers and Residents Association claims that city bylaws seem to apply to residents and local fishermen but not to the film industry.

It's alleged that the community was not informed about the film shoot at the Blue Flag beach.

A view of the movie set in Strandfotein. Picture: Supplied.

The association's chairperson Mario Oostendurp has accused the City of Cape Town of double standards when it comes to the film industry.

He claims that fishermen are fined for driving over dunes, but that film crews move in heavy-duty equipment across the dunes without any consequence.

It's a tale of two cities. What applies to one does not apply to the other. Mario Oostendor, Chairperson - Strandfontein Ratepayers and Residents Association

Fishermen get fined... but when the movie industry comes in, and there's money handed over, none of those bylaws apply. Mario Oostendor, Chairperson - Strandfontein Ratepayers and Residents Association

City officials have told EWN that film crews use geo tracks to access the parking area for set-building and vehicle access.

