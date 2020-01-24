Jacques Nienaber named Springbok head coach

Streaming issues? Report here
24 January 2020 3:21 PM
by
Tags:
Springbok coach
Rassie Erasmus
Jacques Nienaber
Jacques Nienaber will take charge of the world champions, a step up after years of being a part of the backroom staff.

Jacques Nienaber has been named as the new Springbok coach.

He will report directly to Rassie Erasmus, who remains South Africa’s director of rugby.

New Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber with outgoing coach Rassie Erasmus. Twitter/Springboks

Ahead of the victorious Rugby World Cup final last year, Erasmus revealed that he'd be stepping down as head coach.

RELATED: Rassie Erasmus will step down as Springbok coach after RWC final

Nienaber has been promoted from an assistant coach’s role to carry the day-to-day responsibility while Erasmus will continue to direct strategy, according to EWN Sport.

It's understood that both Nienaber and Erasmus have emphasised the importance of continuity for the Boks in 2020.

Read the full story on EWN Sport.


