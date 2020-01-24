Jacques Nienaber named Springbok head coach
Jacques Nienaber has been named as the new Springbok coach.
He will report directly to Rassie Erasmus, who remains South Africa’s director of rugby.
Ahead of the victorious Rugby World Cup final last year, Erasmus revealed that he'd be stepping down as head coach.
RELATED: Rassie Erasmus will step down as Springbok coach after RWC final
Nienaber has been promoted from an assistant coach’s role to carry the day-to-day responsibility while Erasmus will continue to direct strategy, according to EWN Sport.
It's understood that both Nienaber and Erasmus have emphasised the importance of continuity for the Boks in 2020.
Read the full story on EWN Sport.
