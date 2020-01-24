John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 January 2020

Today at 17:05 Parktown drowning: Enoch Mpianzi: The ‘conspiracy of lies’ at Parktown Boys’ High Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Rams Mabote - social commentator, journalist and PR coach - parent of a boy at Parktown Boys'

Today at 17:20 Jacques Nienaber named as new Springboks coach. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Craig Lewis

Today at 17:46 Gibson’s Gourmet Burgers in Cape Town sets Guinness World Record Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Ian Halfon - Gibson’s Gourmet Burgers and Ribs co-owner

Tomorrow at 06:40 The Outdoor Report Weekend Breakfast with Africa

Jeff Ayliffe

Tomorrow at 06:50 Health Feature: Coronavirus Weekend Breakfast with Africa

Prof Cheryl Cohen - Centre Head for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis at National Institute For Communicable Diseases

Tomorrow at 07:10 SAA retained and restructuring Weekend Breakfast with Africa

Dr Joachim Vermooten

Tomorrow at 07:45 Whats on in Cape Town today Weekend Breakfast with Africa

Russell Fox - Magician at ....

Jaryd Philander - Band lead and guitarist at Ntsikelelo Jaz Band

Tomorrow at 08:50 Vitality Netball Nations Cup 2020 Weekend Breakfast with Africa

Busisiwe Mokwena - Sports Journalist

Tomorrow at 09:05 How to ensure all e-hailing operators drive with permits? Weekend Breakfast with Africa

Paul Browning - Independent Transport Analyst

Tomorrow at 09:21 Theater Talk with Marina Griebenow Weekend Breakfast with Africa

Marina Griebenow

