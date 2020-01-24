John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 January 2020
Here are John's picks:
- The Chestnut Man by Søren Sveistrup
- Things That Fall From the Sky by Selja Ahava
- SAS Shadow Raiders: The Ultra-Secret Mission that Changed the Course of WWII by Damien Lewis
Listen to John's full book review below:
