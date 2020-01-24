Refugee mediation 'has born no fruit' as City of Cape Town due back in court
Civil society groups Right2Know and More Than Peace say that month-long talks with refugees occupying the Methodist Church in the CBD have not been fruitful.
The refugee community, which has split into two separate groups, is adamant that resettlement is the only option for them.
RELATED: Refugees unlikely to leave CT church without alternative shelter - Braam Hanekom
Speaking on behalf of Right2Know and More Than Peace, Ghalib Galant says the refugee groups have not been able to come up with any alternative solutions.
There have been significant efforts to engage the two groups at the church after they split.Ghalib Galant, Representative - Right2Know and More Than Peace
From a bargaining perspective, there's been no real movement from the leadership of the refugee groups.Ghalib Galant, Representative - Right2Know and More Than Peace
They've been living at the church for almost three months after they were forcibly removed from outside United Nations Refugee Agency's offices in late October.
RELATED: CT reverend says refugees need to vacate his church 'for their own safety'
Next week Tuesday, the City of Cape Town will be back in court with an application seeking to prohibit the refugees from occupying the church.
In a statement, the City says it cannot accede to the demand of emergency housing for this group "ahead of the thousands in real need".
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Local
Strandfontein ratepayers slam City of CT for bending the rules for film crews
A film crew has occupied a section of Strandfontein Beach. Residents claim that bylaws don't seem to apply when movies are filmed.Read More
Lesufi suspends Parktown Boys’ High principal Malcolm Williams
It has emerged that Gauteng Education Dept had not authorised the Parktown Boys' school grade 8 camp at Nyati lodge near Brits.Read More
WC Judge President John Hlophe must be suspended amid probe - Steenhuisen
John Steenhuisen says the DA wants Cape Judge President John Hlophe suspended pending the outcome of the investigation by the JSC.Read More
City pleads for info that could help catch gum tree poisoners
Authorities are investigating after the deliberate poisoning of at least 10 gum trees in parts of Cape Town.Read More
[LATEST] Internet cable repair ship to arrive on Tuesday
Cape Town's internet has been slow due to cable damage and recent strong winds prevented the vessel leaving the harbour to fix it.Read More
West Coast wind farm project environmental impact assessment was sound - DAFF
DAFF communications head Albie Modise says it investigated claims made regarding CES report and no truth in allegations was found.Read More
City's arguments for leasing prime Rondebosch land to golf club are 'pathetic'
Nic Spaull and John Maytham discuss his article 'Putting golf club needs before social housing is one way the rich fail the poor'.Read More
Same-sex couple spurned by Beloftebos wedding venue launches #samelove campaign
Sasha-Lee Heekes says their planned legal battle against the discriminatory CT venue is about fighting for equality for all.Read More
Festive road fatalities down by 10%, but speedsters remain a big problem
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula released the 2019/20 festive season road safety report on Thursday.Read More
WCED: Limited number of teachers will be allocated to tackle school overcrowding
A parent has told CapeTalk that there are 62 children in a classroom at her son's primary school in Mitchells Plain.Read More