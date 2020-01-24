Refugee mediation 'has born no fruit' as City of Cape Town due back in court

Civil society groups Right2Know and More Than Peace say that month-long talks with refugees occupying the Methodist Church in the CBD have not been fruitful.

The refugee community, which has split into two separate groups, is adamant that resettlement is the only option for them.

Speaking on behalf of Right2Know and More Than Peace, Ghalib Galant says the refugee groups have not been able to come up with any alternative solutions.

There have been significant efforts to engage the two groups at the church after they split. Ghalib Galant, Representative - Right2Know and More Than Peace

From a bargaining perspective, there's been no real movement from the leadership of the refugee groups. Ghalib Galant, Representative - Right2Know and More Than Peace

They've been living at the church for almost three months after they were forcibly removed from outside United Nations Refugee Agency's offices in late October.

Next week Tuesday, the City of Cape Town will be back in court with an application seeking to prohibit the refugees from occupying the church.

In a statement, the City says it cannot accede to the demand of emergency housing for this group "ahead of the thousands in real need".

