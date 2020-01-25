Ugandan climate activist accuses media of racism after Davos photo crop

"This is the first time in my life I understood the definition of the word racism."

These are the words of Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate after she discovered she'd been removed from a group photograph with her (white) fellow-youth climate delegates at the World Economic Forum (WEF).

This year's gathering put the climate crisis centre stage.

Everyone saying that I should position myself in the middle is wrong!



Does an African activist have to stand in the middle just because of fear of being cropped out?



It shouldn't be like this! pic.twitter.com/PR544GIv7g — Vanessa Nakate (@vanessa_vash) January 25, 2020

Associated Press (AP) has reportedly removed the contentious pic, saying it had been cropped under a tight deadline on composition grounds and there was "no ill intent".

In an emotional video posted online, the 23-year-old accused the international media of racism.

We don't deserve this. Africa is the least emitter of carbons, but we are most affected by the climate crisis. But you erasing our voices won't change anything... you erasing our stories won't change anything. Vanessa Nakate, Climate activist

Who is going to be able to speak for all these people [from Africa]? Who is going to bring their message across, because even the people we expect to share our message - that's the media - they're so disappointing. Vanessa Nakate, Climate activist

Nakate's post was met with an outpouring of outrage and support.

Africa’s voices matter 🗣



The voices of Africa’s #Young Women and Men Matter.



Do not crop them out.



Do not exclude them.



Cc: @vanessa_vash #WEF2020 — AWLN Young Women Leaders Caucus (@awln_YoungWomen) January 24, 2020

Thumbnail image: Vanessa Nakate on Facebook