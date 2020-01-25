Streaming issues? Report here
capetalk-classicspng
CapeTalk Classics
14:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 07:45
Whats on in Cape Town today
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Tiffany Schultz - Co-owner and Marketing Director at Courtyard Playhouse
Sarah Jayne Fell - Curator and founder at Anon Pop-Up Gallery
Tomorrow at 08:45
Hamilton's Seven
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Craig Ray - Senior Sports Journalist at Daily Maverick
Tomorrow at 09:10
UK Report
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Kay Oliver - UK Correspondent at EWN
Tomorrow at 09:20
The Movies
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gayle Edmunds
Tomorrow at 09:45
Young and upcoming jazz pianist Nobuhle Mazinyane
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Nobuhle Mazinyane - Jazz Pianist at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
See full line-up
CapeTalk Classics
14:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Ugandan climate activist accuses media of racism after Davos photo crop WEF youth climate delegate Vanessa Nakate was cropped out of a group pic with her white peers, also featuring Greta Thunberg. 25 January 2020 11:54 AM
Coronavirus: 'SA has all necessary systems in place to identify, isolate cases' The global number of infections from the 'China virus' now tops 1,300. The NICD's Cheryl Cohen details measures to protect SA. 25 January 2020 10:12 AM
'World leaders! Stop making Greta dance in the living room for your amusement' Refilwe Moloto weighs in on the way leaders respond to Greta Thunberg's key-note address at the World Economic Forum. 23 January 2020 8:35 AM
View all World
Why is there is a separate World Chess Championship for women? The Women's World Chess Championship is underway. Here’s why we separate men and women when physical strength doesn’t matter. 23 January 2020 1:07 PM
[WATCH] Ali Bacher discusses history and future of South African cricket Cricket legend Dr Ali Bacher has seen South African cricket come a long way. He reflects on the country's best bowlers and more. 17 January 2020 5:42 PM
Last season ever at Newlands: ‘We’ve got 7 Springboks and a new playing style' Refilwe Moloto interviews Stormers coach John Dobson and his scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies and flyhalf Damian Willemse. 14 January 2020 9:52 AM
View all Sport
EFF issues one-line apology to journos after court order Anton Harber and Thandeka Gqubule won their defamation case over Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's party statement implying links to Stratcom. 25 January 2020 3:02 PM
Court orders EFF to pay up and apologise to veteran journos for 'Stratcom' claim The EFF has been ordered to issue an apology and pay the journalists R40,000 in damages each for alleging they were apartheid spie... 24 January 2020 1:43 PM
WC Judge President John Hlophe must be suspended amid probe - Steenhuisen John Steenhuisen says the DA wants Cape Judge President John Hlophe suspended pending the outcome of the investigation by the JSC. 24 January 2020 12:10 PM
View all Politics
Your entire economy was highjacked! How many are in prison? – Richard Quest, CNN The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield conducts a shocking interview with CNN’s Richard Quest at the World Economic Forum in Davos. 24 January 2020 10:47 AM
Why is there is a separate World Chess Championship for women? The Women's World Chess Championship is underway. Here’s why we separate men and women when physical strength doesn’t matter. 23 January 2020 1:07 PM
Cheapest new car in South Africa: 'Well-built and a lot of car for the price' The Mahindra KUV100 is the most affordable new car in South Africa. Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena took it for a drive. 23 January 2020 11:55 AM
View all Opinion
Refugee mediation 'has born no fruit' as City of Cape Town due back in court The court case between the City of Cape Town and the refugees living in the Central Methodist Church heads back to court next week... 24 January 2020 4:39 PM
Strandfontein ratepayers slam City of CT for bending the rules for film crews A film crew has occupied a section of Strandfontein Beach. Residents claim that bylaws don't seem to apply when movies are filmed. 24 January 2020 2:35 PM
WC Judge President John Hlophe must be suspended amid probe - Steenhuisen John Steenhuisen says the DA wants Cape Judge President John Hlophe suspended pending the outcome of the investigation by the JSC. 24 January 2020 12:10 PM
View all Local
Wire whale trash-eater could be rolled out on more Cape beaches Environmental activist Karoline Hanks reports back on the success of the Kakapo Project in Noordhoek and her other initiatives. 23 January 2020 3:54 PM
People are buying tinned air for R330 per can. We’re not kidding Vitality Air (from Canada) bottles air in the Swiss Alps then sells it for $23 a can. It’s like The Lorax (Dr Seuss), but real. 23 January 2020 2:32 PM
I'm lucky to have parents who always supported my creativity - Maya Spector The Cape Town musician and her US foreign policy expert father Brooks Spector join Kieno Kammies in studio. 23 January 2020 1:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
The 50th annual World Economic Forum is about to end. It’s been a weird one SA missing in action. Trump vs Thunberg. Stakeholder capitalism. A wrap of our coverage of this year’s World Economic Forum. 24 January 2020 1:18 PM
Your entire economy was highjacked! How many are in prison? – Richard Quest, CNN The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield conducts a shocking interview with CNN’s Richard Quest at the World Economic Forum in Davos. 24 January 2020 10:47 AM
[WATCH] Motsepe tells Trump 'Africa loves you', causes Twitter stir Patrice Motsepe dined with US President Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week. 24 January 2020 9:36 AM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
World
arrow_forward
Africa

Ugandan climate activist accuses media of racism after Davos photo crop

25 January 2020 11:54 AM
by
Tags:
World Economic Forum
Greta Thunberg
climate crisis
Climate activist
Vanessa Nakate
AP
WEF youth climate delegate Vanessa Nakate was cropped out of a group pic with her white peers, also featuring Greta Thunberg.

"This is the first time in my life I understood the definition of the word racism."

These are the words of Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate after she discovered she'd been removed from a group photograph with her (white) fellow-youth climate delegates at the World Economic Forum (WEF).

This year's gathering put the climate crisis centre stage.

RELATED: 'Act as if you love your children above all else'

Associated Press (AP) has reportedly removed the contentious pic, saying it had been cropped under a tight deadline on composition grounds and there was "no ill intent".

In an emotional video posted online, the 23-year-old accused the international media of racism.

We don't deserve this. Africa is the least emitter of carbons, but we are most affected by the climate crisis. But you erasing our voices won't change anything... you erasing our stories won't change anything.

Vanessa Nakate, Climate activist

Who is going to be able to speak for all these people [from Africa]? Who is going to bring their message across, because even the people we expect to share our message - that's the media - they're so disappointing.

Vanessa Nakate, Climate activist

Nakate's post was met with an outpouring of outrage and support.

Thumbnail image: Vanessa Nakate on Facebook


25 January 2020 11:54 AM
by
Tags:
World Economic Forum
Greta Thunberg
climate crisis
Climate activist
Vanessa Nakate
AP

More from World

37bf0912-feaf-45c6-a91d-7d6f973ae058.jpg

Coronavirus: 'SA has all necessary systems in place to identify, isolate cases'

25 January 2020 10:12 AM

The global number of infections from the 'China virus' now tops 1,300. The NICD's Cheryl Cohen details measures to protect SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

greta-wefjpg

'World leaders! Stop making Greta dance in the living room for your amusement'

23 January 2020 8:35 AM

Refilwe Moloto weighs in on the way leaders respond to Greta Thunberg's key-note address at the World Economic Forum.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Isabel dos Santos

'Africa’s richest woman stole hundreds of millions of dollars from her country'

21 January 2020 11:49 AM

A trove of 715 000 files prove that Isabel dos Santos syphoned a breathtaking fortune into offshore accounts, says the ICIJ.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

education-africa-girl-child-literacy-school-learning-knowledge-teaching-123rf

'22 richest men have more money than all 600 million African women put together'

21 January 2020 10:59 AM

If Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault – the world’s two richest men – sat on their wealth piled up in $100 bills, they’d be in space!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Malawi.jpg

Famine looming: 45m Southern Africans – an all-time record – need food aid

20 January 2020 9:49 AM

"It’s millions! It’s millions! The next stage… is famine," warns Gerald Bourke, a spokesperson for the UN World Food Programme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191028sussexgif

Harry and Meghan to give up royal titles, state funding

19 January 2020 11:44 AM

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer be working members of the British royal family, announces Buckingham Palace.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

German flag

Germany to phase out all its coal-fired power stations by 2035

17 January 2020 11:42 AM

Germany – not the US or China – is set to lead the world into a post-fossil fuel age. Kieno Kammies interviews Steven Beardsley.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

171026attiko-metrojpg

Greece removes 'unauthorised' anti-abortion posters that sparked public outrage

16 January 2020 12:34 PM

The Greek government has ordered the removal of anti-abortion posters installed throughout its underground network in Athens.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Yellow Crane Tower-Wuhan-City-China-world-123rf

China's pneumonia-like outbreak linked to meat and seafood market in Wuhan

15 January 2020 1:19 PM

Authorities identified a new type of coronavirus as the likely culprit behind a viral outbreak in China. A virologist explains.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ayakha-melithafa-facebook-image-png

CT teen climate activist Ayakha Melithafa headed to Davos - and needs your help

14 January 2020 4:30 PM

South Africa’s most prominent youth climate activist, Ayakha Melithafa, has been invited to speak at the World Economic Forum.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

37bf0912-feaf-45c6-a91d-7d6f973ae058.jpg

Coronavirus: 'SA has all necessary systems in place to identify, isolate cases'

25 January 2020 10:12 AM

The global number of infections from the 'China virus' now tops 1,300. The NICD's Cheryl Cohen details measures to protect SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Isabel dos Santos

'Africa’s richest woman stole hundreds of millions of dollars from her country'

21 January 2020 11:49 AM

A trove of 715 000 files prove that Isabel dos Santos syphoned a breathtaking fortune into offshore accounts, says the ICIJ.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

education-africa-girl-child-literacy-school-learning-knowledge-teaching-123rf

'22 richest men have more money than all 600 million African women put together'

21 January 2020 10:59 AM

If Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault – the world’s two richest men – sat on their wealth piled up in $100 bills, they’d be in space!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Malawi.jpg

Famine looming: 45m Southern Africans – an all-time record – need food aid

20 January 2020 9:49 AM

"It’s millions! It’s millions! The next stage… is famine," warns Gerald Bourke, a spokesperson for the UN World Food Programme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200108-uia-edjpg

Iran admits Ukrainian airliner was shot down 'unintentionally'

11 January 2020 11:46 AM

Missiles accidentally fired by the Iranian military caused the horrific crash of the Ukrainian plane that left no survivors.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hitched-series-hey-ellenpng

Meet the Durban doccie filmmakers who hitchhiked to LA to meet Ellen DeGeneres

10 January 2020 4:21 PM

They met Ellen, sat in her audience and had their 'Hitched' documentary aired on the Discovery Channel. This is their story.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

goma-drc-plane-sandf-Darren Olivier-Twitterjfif

[PICS] SANDF sends technical team to investigate SA Air Force plane crash in DRC

10 January 2020 11:29 AM

A technical team is being sent to the DRC to investigate what caused a SANDF military plane to crash land at the Goma airport.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

elephants-kruger20190729-0302jpg

Botswana bans hunters who shot dead a research elephant and destroyed its collar

19 December 2019 11:44 AM

Two hunters who shot and killed a research elephant in Botswana and then destroyed its collar to bury any evidence are now banned.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ice cream cone melting hot warm weather scoop summer ice-cream

Most popular stories on CapeTalk in November 2019 (a fascinating lookback)

18 December 2019 11:05 AM

These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk as year started drawing to a close in 2019.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

141109VicFalls.jpg

Is southern Africa drought drying up Victoria Falls?

27 November 2019 12:21 PM

Harare-based BBC journalist Shingai Nyoka gives a first-hand account of the devastating effect of the drought on Zimbabwe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'10% reduction' in festive season road fatalities not the full picture - JPSA

Local

Coronavirus: 'SA has all necessary systems in place to identify, isolate cases'

World Africa Local

Lesufi suspends Parktown Boys’ High principal Malcolm Williams

Local

EWN Highlights

Beijing to suspend domestic, overseas Chinese group tours: state media

25 January 2020 5:57 PM

DA lodges urgent court bid to set aside Mathebe, Da Gama suspensions

25 January 2020 5:00 PM

Eskom warns grid constrained, but says there’s low risk of load shedding

25 January 2020 2:39 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA