Ugandan climate activist accuses media of racism after Davos photo crop
"This is the first time in my life I understood the definition of the word racism."
These are the words of Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate after she discovered she'd been removed from a group photograph with her (white) fellow-youth climate delegates at the World Economic Forum (WEF).
This year's gathering put the climate crisis centre stage.
RELATED: 'Act as if you love your children above all else'
Everyone saying that I should position myself in the middle is wrong!— Vanessa Nakate (@vanessa_vash) January 25, 2020
Does an African activist have to stand in the middle just because of fear of being cropped out?
It shouldn't be like this! pic.twitter.com/PR544GIv7g
Associated Press (AP) has reportedly removed the contentious pic, saying it had been cropped under a tight deadline on composition grounds and there was "no ill intent".
In an emotional video posted online, the 23-year-old accused the international media of racism.
We don't deserve this. Africa is the least emitter of carbons, but we are most affected by the climate crisis. But you erasing our voices won't change anything... you erasing our stories won't change anything.Vanessa Nakate, Climate activist
Who is going to be able to speak for all these people [from Africa]? Who is going to bring their message across, because even the people we expect to share our message - that's the media - they're so disappointing.Vanessa Nakate, Climate activist
Nakate's post was met with an outpouring of outrage and support.
My heart cracked... #ClimateCrisis #ClimateChange @GretaThunberg https://t.co/QhtKIS0uo7 pic.twitter.com/APpP8bAJLO— Lukwesa Burak (@LukwesaBurak) January 24, 2020
Africa’s voices matter 🗣— AWLN Young Women Leaders Caucus (@awln_YoungWomen) January 24, 2020
The voices of Africa’s #Young Women and Men Matter.
Do not crop them out.
Do not exclude them.
Cc: @vanessa_vash #WEF2020
Thumbnail image: Vanessa Nakate on Facebook
More from World
Coronavirus: 'SA has all necessary systems in place to identify, isolate cases'
The global number of infections from the 'China virus' now tops 1,300. The NICD's Cheryl Cohen details measures to protect SA.Read More
'World leaders! Stop making Greta dance in the living room for your amusement'
Refilwe Moloto weighs in on the way leaders respond to Greta Thunberg's key-note address at the World Economic Forum.Read More
'Africa’s richest woman stole hundreds of millions of dollars from her country'
A trove of 715 000 files prove that Isabel dos Santos syphoned a breathtaking fortune into offshore accounts, says the ICIJ.Read More
'22 richest men have more money than all 600 million African women put together'
If Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault – the world’s two richest men – sat on their wealth piled up in $100 bills, they’d be in space!Read More
Famine looming: 45m Southern Africans – an all-time record – need food aid
"It’s millions! It’s millions! The next stage… is famine," warns Gerald Bourke, a spokesperson for the UN World Food Programme.Read More
Harry and Meghan to give up royal titles, state funding
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer be working members of the British royal family, announces Buckingham Palace.Read More
Germany to phase out all its coal-fired power stations by 2035
Germany – not the US or China – is set to lead the world into a post-fossil fuel age. Kieno Kammies interviews Steven Beardsley.Read More
Greece removes 'unauthorised' anti-abortion posters that sparked public outrage
The Greek government has ordered the removal of anti-abortion posters installed throughout its underground network in Athens.Read More
China's pneumonia-like outbreak linked to meat and seafood market in Wuhan
Authorities identified a new type of coronavirus as the likely culprit behind a viral outbreak in China. A virologist explains.Read More
CT teen climate activist Ayakha Melithafa headed to Davos - and needs your help
South Africa’s most prominent youth climate activist, Ayakha Melithafa, has been invited to speak at the World Economic Forum.Read More
More from Africa
Coronavirus: 'SA has all necessary systems in place to identify, isolate cases'
The global number of infections from the 'China virus' now tops 1,300. The NICD's Cheryl Cohen details measures to protect SA.Read More
'Africa’s richest woman stole hundreds of millions of dollars from her country'
A trove of 715 000 files prove that Isabel dos Santos syphoned a breathtaking fortune into offshore accounts, says the ICIJ.Read More
'22 richest men have more money than all 600 million African women put together'
If Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault – the world’s two richest men – sat on their wealth piled up in $100 bills, they’d be in space!Read More
Famine looming: 45m Southern Africans – an all-time record – need food aid
"It’s millions! It’s millions! The next stage… is famine," warns Gerald Bourke, a spokesperson for the UN World Food Programme.Read More
Iran admits Ukrainian airliner was shot down 'unintentionally'
Missiles accidentally fired by the Iranian military caused the horrific crash of the Ukrainian plane that left no survivors.Read More
Meet the Durban doccie filmmakers who hitchhiked to LA to meet Ellen DeGeneres
They met Ellen, sat in her audience and had their 'Hitched' documentary aired on the Discovery Channel. This is their story.Read More
[PICS] SANDF sends technical team to investigate SA Air Force plane crash in DRC
A technical team is being sent to the DRC to investigate what caused a SANDF military plane to crash land at the Goma airport.Read More
Botswana bans hunters who shot dead a research elephant and destroyed its collar
Two hunters who shot and killed a research elephant in Botswana and then destroyed its collar to bury any evidence are now banned.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in November 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk as year started drawing to a close in 2019.Read More
Is southern Africa drought drying up Victoria Falls?
Harare-based BBC journalist Shingai Nyoka gives a first-hand account of the devastating effect of the drought on Zimbabwe.Read More