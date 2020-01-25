'10% reduction' in festive season road fatalities not the full picture - JPSA

Streaming issues? Report here
capetalk-classicspng
CapeTalk Classics
14:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 07:45
Whats on in Cape Town today
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Tiffany Schultz - Co-owner and Marketing Director at Courtyard Playhouse
Sarah Jayne Fell - Curator and founder at Anon Pop-Up Gallery
Tomorrow at 08:45
Hamilton's Seven
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Craig Ray - Senior Sports Journalist at Daily Maverick
Tomorrow at 09:10
UK Report
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Kay Oliver - UK Correspondent at EWN
Tomorrow at 09:20
The Movies
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gayle Edmunds
Tomorrow at 09:45
Young and upcoming jazz pianist Nobuhle Mazinyane
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Nobuhle Mazinyane - Jazz Pianist at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
See full line-up
CapeTalk Classics
14:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Ugandan climate activist accuses media of racism after Davos photo crop WEF youth climate delegate Vanessa Nakate was cropped out of a group pic with her white peers, also featuring Greta Thunberg. 25 January 2020 11:54 AM
Coronavirus: 'SA has all necessary systems in place to identify, isolate cases' The global number of infections from the 'China virus' now tops 1,300. The NICD's Cheryl Cohen details measures to protect SA. 25 January 2020 10:12 AM
'World leaders! Stop making Greta dance in the living room for your amusement' Refilwe Moloto weighs in on the way leaders respond to Greta Thunberg's key-note address at the World Economic Forum. 23 January 2020 8:35 AM
View all World
Why is there is a separate World Chess Championship for women? The Women's World Chess Championship is underway. Here’s why we separate men and women when physical strength doesn’t matter. 23 January 2020 1:07 PM
[WATCH] Ali Bacher discusses history and future of South African cricket Cricket legend Dr Ali Bacher has seen South African cricket come a long way. He reflects on the country's best bowlers and more. 17 January 2020 5:42 PM
Last season ever at Newlands: ‘We’ve got 7 Springboks and a new playing style' Refilwe Moloto interviews Stormers coach John Dobson and his scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies and flyhalf Damian Willemse. 14 January 2020 9:52 AM
View all Sport
EFF issues one-line apology to journos after court order Anton Harber and Thandeka Gqubule won their defamation case over Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's party statement implying links to Stratcom. 25 January 2020 3:02 PM
Court orders EFF to pay up and apologise to veteran journos for 'Stratcom' claim The EFF has been ordered to issue an apology and pay the journalists R40,000 in damages each for alleging they were apartheid spie... 24 January 2020 1:43 PM
WC Judge President John Hlophe must be suspended amid probe - Steenhuisen John Steenhuisen says the DA wants Cape Judge President John Hlophe suspended pending the outcome of the investigation by the JSC. 24 January 2020 12:10 PM
View all Politics
Your entire economy was highjacked! How many are in prison? – Richard Quest, CNN The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield conducts a shocking interview with CNN’s Richard Quest at the World Economic Forum in Davos. 24 January 2020 10:47 AM
Why is there is a separate World Chess Championship for women? The Women's World Chess Championship is underway. Here’s why we separate men and women when physical strength doesn’t matter. 23 January 2020 1:07 PM
Cheapest new car in South Africa: 'Well-built and a lot of car for the price' The Mahindra KUV100 is the most affordable new car in South Africa. Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena took it for a drive. 23 January 2020 11:55 AM
View all Opinion
Refugee mediation 'has born no fruit' as City of Cape Town due back in court The court case between the City of Cape Town and the refugees living in the Central Methodist Church heads back to court next week... 24 January 2020 4:39 PM
Strandfontein ratepayers slam City of CT for bending the rules for film crews A film crew has occupied a section of Strandfontein Beach. Residents claim that bylaws don't seem to apply when movies are filmed. 24 January 2020 2:35 PM
WC Judge President John Hlophe must be suspended amid probe - Steenhuisen John Steenhuisen says the DA wants Cape Judge President John Hlophe suspended pending the outcome of the investigation by the JSC. 24 January 2020 12:10 PM
View all Local
Wire whale trash-eater could be rolled out on more Cape beaches Environmental activist Karoline Hanks reports back on the success of the Kakapo Project in Noordhoek and her other initiatives. 23 January 2020 3:54 PM
People are buying tinned air for R330 per can. We’re not kidding Vitality Air (from Canada) bottles air in the Swiss Alps then sells it for $23 a can. It’s like The Lorax (Dr Seuss), but real. 23 January 2020 2:32 PM
I'm lucky to have parents who always supported my creativity - Maya Spector The Cape Town musician and her US foreign policy expert father Brooks Spector join Kieno Kammies in studio. 23 January 2020 1:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
The 50th annual World Economic Forum is about to end. It’s been a weird one SA missing in action. Trump vs Thunberg. Stakeholder capitalism. A wrap of our coverage of this year’s World Economic Forum. 24 January 2020 1:18 PM
Your entire economy was highjacked! How many are in prison? – Richard Quest, CNN The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield conducts a shocking interview with CNN’s Richard Quest at the World Economic Forum in Davos. 24 January 2020 10:47 AM
[WATCH] Motsepe tells Trump 'Africa loves you', causes Twitter stir Patrice Motsepe dined with US President Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week. 24 January 2020 9:36 AM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'10% reduction' in festive season road fatalities not the full picture - JPSA

25 January 2020 1:48 PM
by
Tags:
AARTO
Road safety
Justice Project South Africa JPSA
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula
festive season road fatalities
JPSA's Howard Dembovsky explains difference between preliminary and finalised figures, calls Aarto demerit system 'ambitious'.

Road fatalities for the 2019/20 festive season showed a 10% drop compared to the previous year, according to the road safety report released by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Thursday.

But that's not the full picture says Howard Dembovsky, national chairperson of Justice Project South Africa (JPSA), a non-profit organisation working towards the improvement of road traffic law and its enforcement, as well as road safety in South Africa.

RELATED: Festive road fatalities down by 10%, but speedsters remain a big problem

He says the minister is not being "altogether truthful" because the stats reflect a comparison between the preliminary figures for 2019/20 and the finalised figures for the previous festive season.

Dembovsky explains the crucial difference:

Preliminary figures are people who die immediately at the scene of the crash and finalised figures include people who die in hospital up to 30 days later.

Howard Dembovsky, National chair - Justice Project South Africa

The JPSA chair also comments on the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act (Aarto).

The Aarto bill was signed into law in 2019 and is set to come into full effect in June this year.

It will see a new demerit system for drivers, where the accumulation of points for traffic infringements can result in the loss of a license.

RELATED: 'Aarto bill there to create revenue, not to promote road safety'

Mbalula has said the system will greatly improve safety on the country’s roads and help reduce fatalities.

But Dembovsky says it's within the framework of current traffic law enforcement that Aarto should be viewed:

I think it's very ambitious to think suspending people's driving licenses is going to lead to a reduction in fatalities, because suspension on its own is going to have no effect if it's not policed properly and that's what we have as a problem at the moment.

Howard Dembovsky, National chair - Justice Project South Africa

He asks whether someone with a suspended license is necessarily going to be put off driving if the chance they'll be stopped and found out, is remote.

Traffic law enforcement policing is just simply not up to scratch

Howard Dembovsky, National chair - Justice Project South Africa

If you do not encounter a road block, you are going to continue to drive. That is the South African psyche.

Howard Dembovsky, National chair - Justice Project South Africa

Dembovsky says having in future to check licenses electronically on the National Traffic Information System (NaTIS), will be a very different scenario to the current situation where a traffic officer will pull you over, look at your license card and then wave you on.

The driving license points demerit system is a complex issue and enforcing it is going to take a lot of manpower and it is going to take a lot of technology.

Howard Dembovsky, National chair - Justice Project South Africa

Listen to his argument in the audio below:


25 January 2020 1:48 PM
by
Tags:
AARTO
Road safety
Justice Project South Africa JPSA
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula
festive season road fatalities

More from Local

37bf0912-feaf-45c6-a91d-7d6f973ae058.jpg

Coronavirus: 'SA has all necessary systems in place to identify, isolate cases'

25 January 2020 10:12 AM

The global number of infections from the 'China virus' now tops 1,300. The NICD's Cheryl Cohen details measures to protect SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

refugeesgif

Refugee mediation 'has born no fruit' as City of Cape Town due back in court

24 January 2020 4:39 PM

The court case between the City of Cape Town and the refugees living in the Central Methodist Church heads back to court next week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200124film2jpg

Strandfontein ratepayers slam City of CT for bending the rules for film crews

24 January 2020 2:35 PM

A film crew has occupied a section of Strandfontein Beach. Residents claim that bylaws don't seem to apply when movies are filmed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MEC Panyaza Lesufi

Lesufi suspends Parktown Boys’ High principal Malcolm Williams

24 January 2020 12:38 PM

It has emerged that Gauteng Education Dept had not authorised the Parktown Boys' school grade 8 camp at Nyati lodge near Brits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200109john

WC Judge President John Hlophe must be suspended amid probe - Steenhuisen

24 January 2020 12:10 PM

John Steenhuisen says the DA wants Cape Judge President John Hlophe suspended pending the outcome of the investigation by the JSC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

gum-tree-poisoning-city-of-cape-townjfif

City pleads for info that could help catch gum tree poisoners

24 January 2020 11:33 AM

Authorities are investigating after the deliberate poisoning of at least 10 gum trees in parts of Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Submarine communications cable under the sea 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

[LATEST] Internet cable repair ship to arrive on Tuesday

24 January 2020 10:23 AM

Cape Town's internet has been slow due to cable damage and recent strong winds prevented the vessel leaving the harbour to fix it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200113windfarmjpg wind farm, renewable energy

West Coast wind farm project environmental impact assessment was sound - DEFF

24 January 2020 8:50 AM

DAFF communications head Albie Modise says it investigated claims made regarding CES report and no truth in allegations was found.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190322reclaim-city-housing-protestjpg

City's arguments for leasing prime Rondebosch land to golf club are 'pathetic'

23 January 2020 6:32 PM

Nic Spaull and John Maytham discuss his article 'Putting golf club needs before social housing is one way the rich fail the poor'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

megan-watling-and-sasha-lee-heekes-picture-suppliedjpg

Same-sex couple spurned by Beloftebos wedding venue launches #samelove campaign

23 January 2020 5:22 PM

Sasha-Lee Heekes says their planned legal battle against the discriminatory CT venue is about fighting for equality for all.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'10% reduction' in festive season road fatalities not the full picture - JPSA

Local

Coronavirus: 'SA has all necessary systems in place to identify, isolate cases'

World Africa Local

Lesufi suspends Parktown Boys’ High principal Malcolm Williams

Local

EWN Highlights

Beijing to suspend domestic, overseas Chinese group tours: state media

25 January 2020 5:57 PM

DA lodges urgent court bid to set aside Mathebe, Da Gama suspensions

25 January 2020 5:00 PM

Eskom warns grid constrained, but says there’s low risk of load shedding

25 January 2020 2:39 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA