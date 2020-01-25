EFF issues one-line apology to journos after court order
The EFF has "unconditionally" retracted, and apologised for, allegations that veteran journalists Anton Harber and Thandeka Gqubule were Stratcom agents.
This follows Friday's order in the Gauteng High Court that the party pay the journalists R40 000 each in damages and publish an apology within 24 hours.
RELATED: Court orders EFF to pay up and apologise to veteran journos for 'Stratcom' claim
Judge Lebogang Modiba ruled that EFF party spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi had defamed Harber and Gqubule in a party statement alleging that they were apartheid-era spies.
On Saturday, the red berets published a terse one-liner:
EFF Statement on the Gqubule-Mbeki and Harber Judgement. pic.twitter.com/QVsdCBonLb— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) January 25, 2020
Interviewed on The Midday Report on Friday, Harber described winning the defamation case as a "victory for truth".
